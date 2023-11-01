Lamar Jackson Has Hilarious Reaction When Reporter Mentions His Record Against NFC Teams

Videos by OutKick

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Arizona Cardinals last week to move the team’s record to 6-2. Perhaps more impressively, it continued an amazing run for Lamar Jackson against NFC opponents.

Jackson has started 18 games in his career against NFC opponents. The Ravens have 17 wins in those 18 games. Their only loss came last year against the New York Giants. Baltimore led that game 20-10 in the fourth quarter, but New York scored the final 14 points in the contest to secure a 24-20 victory.

This week, Jackson gets a chance to improve upon his record when the Ravens host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

However, Jackson doesn’t want to hear about statistics and records against certain opponents.

“Bro,” Jackson said while laughing and shaking his head, “We’re playing football. It’s not about NFC or AFC — I’m trying to win regardless.”

The media asked Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson about his past performance against NFC teams and he had a funny reaction. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

He went on to almost take a superstitious approach, suggesting that even mentioning the record might make it more likely the Ravens lose on Sunday.

“I don’t even want to put that in my head or let you finish that question,” he said. Another reporter tried to finish the question, but Jackson cut him off. The exchange is pretty funny.

A reporter brought up a statistic about #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson playing NFC Teams.



“Bro,” Lamar said with a laugh, “We’re playing football. It’s not about NFC or AFC — I’m trying to win regardless.”



Lamar’s reaction is hilarious. It’s safe to say he doesn’t like stats😂 pic.twitter.com/F4gaYJwFuC — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) November 1, 2023

Jackson is right, in that the record is pretty meaningless. The AFC has better teams, so of course Jackson’s record is worse against the conference.

Plus, Jackson’s overall regular season record is incredibly impressive, regardless of opponent. He’s 51-18 as a starter in the NFL.

The only teams to beat Jackson multiple times in the regular season are the other three AFC North teams (obviously, because he faces them twice per season) and the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins.

Beating the NFC teams in the regular season isn’t all that impressive any more, either. The Ravens paid Jackson to beat the NFC in the playoffs. Obviously, that would mean a Super Bowl victory. But Jackson hasn’t come close to reaching the big game, yet.

He has one career playoff victory and no trips past the AFC Divisional Round.

The 17-1 record in the regular season is nice. Ultimately, though, one win over an NFC opponent in the playoffs would be worth far more than those 17 victories.