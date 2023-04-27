Ravens, Lamar Jackson Finally End Soap Opera, Agree To Five-Year Contract Extension

Videos by OutKick
Finally! After all the drama, rumors, speculation and innuendo, the Lamar Jackson contract saga finally came to an end on Thursday, just hours before the NFL Draft. The quarterback posted a video on Twitter saying he and the Baltimore Ravens agreed to a five-year deal.
“For the last few months, there’s been a lot of ‘he said, she said,’ a lot of nail biting, a lot of head scratching,” Jackson said. “But for the next five years, there’s a lot of FLOCK going on! Let’s go, baby!
“Can’t wait to get there, can’t wait to be there, can’t wait to light up M&T [Bank Stadium] for the next five years, man.”
Ravens, Lamar Jackson finally agree to contract
There’s been a lot of talk, as Jackson says. It appears that Jalen Hurts’ new deal supplied all the important parameters for this contract.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Jackson’s deal surpasses Hurts’.
And, he gets a little bit more guaranteed money, though still less than Deshaun Watson’s $230.5 million guaranteed.
Now, the Ravens can focus on helping surround Jackson with talent.
They already signed Odell Beckham Jr. during free agency, perhaps a precursor to locking down Jackson.
Now, they turn their attention to the first round of the NFL Draft. Baltimore holds the 22nd overall pick and their GM already talked about wanting to add receivers.
In my latest mock draft, I have the Ravens selecting TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston. That would be a huge addition for them and show that they’re committed to surrounding Jackson with a supporting cast.
Either way, Lamar Jackson is a Baltimore Raven for the next five seasons. That takes him into his age-31 season.
Whether or not this deal works out in the long-term remains to be seen.
But there’s no question the Baltimore Ravens are better next season with Lamar Jackson playing quarterback.
