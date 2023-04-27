Ravens, Lamar Jackson Finally End Soap Opera, Agree To Five-Year Contract Extension

Videos by OutKick

Finally! After all the drama, rumors, speculation and innuendo, the Lamar Jackson contract saga finally came to an end on Thursday, just hours before the NFL Draft. The quarterback posted a video on Twitter saying he and the Baltimore Ravens agreed to a five-year deal.

“For the last few months, there’s been a lot of ‘he said, she said,’ a lot of nail biting, a lot of head scratching,” Jackson said. “But for the next five years, there’s a lot of FLOCK going on! Let’s go, baby!

“Can’t wait to get there, can’t wait to be there, can’t wait to light up M&T [Bank Stadium] for the next five years, man.”

We’ve agreed in principle on a 5-year contract extension with QB @Lj_era8‼️



😈😈😈😈 pic.twitter.com/tQj1Rzqcha — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 27, 2023

Ravens, Lamar Jackson finally agree to contract

There’s been a lot of talk, as Jackson says. It appears that Jalen Hurts’ new deal supplied all the important parameters for this contract.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Jackson’s deal surpasses Hurts’.

It's a 5-year deal for $260M for Lamar Jackson, source said. The new highest paid QB. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2023

And, he gets a little bit more guaranteed money, though still less than Deshaun Watson’s $230.5 million guaranteed.

League source just added that the total "guaranteed" portion on Lamar Jackson's deal is $185M. https://t.co/L8FHaAxEIU — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 27, 2023

Now, the Ravens can focus on helping surround Jackson with talent.

They already signed Odell Beckham Jr. during free agency, perhaps a precursor to locking down Jackson.

The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson agreed to a contract extension after months of drama surrounding a stalemate between the two sides. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Now, they turn their attention to the first round of the NFL Draft. Baltimore holds the 22nd overall pick and their GM already talked about wanting to add receivers.

In my latest mock draft, I have the Ravens selecting TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston. That would be a huge addition for them and show that they’re committed to surrounding Jackson with a supporting cast.

Either way, Lamar Jackson is a Baltimore Raven for the next five seasons. That takes him into his age-31 season.

Whether or not this deal works out in the long-term remains to be seen.

But there’s no question the Baltimore Ravens are better next season with Lamar Jackson playing quarterback.