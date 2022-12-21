Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Confirms Engagement To Comedian Jay Mohr

It’s Wedding Time in Los Angeles.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss is officially leaving the free-agency market after sources with TMZ Sports confirmed that the 61-year-old is engaged to comedian Jay Mohr, 52.

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Buss and Mohr, best known for his role in Small Soldiers and the TV’s Ghost Whisperer, have been dating since 2016 and openly posted about their relationship on social media.

Buss Finds Love In La La Land

Amid the Lakers’ turmoil as the 12th seed in the West (as of Dec. 21), Buss found peace through her budding relationship with Mohr, who gets to wed the most attractive team owner in the Association (Minnesota’s Glen Taylor at no. 2).

(Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

Buss has been riding along with Mohr in public appearances, recently seen sporting a flashy bit of jewelry on her left ring finger.

The Laker Girl, known off the court for her “basketballs” photo and previously dating Southland legend Phil Jackson, spoke glowingly on her relationship with Mohr in a birthday tweet posted last year.

Happiness. Love. Joy.

That’s what you have given me on my birthday and every day in between. This picture, taken at our friend’s wedding in June, tells the story, our story.

I guess really can have it all.

I love you @jaymohr37 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UzkGZDZ2R8 — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) September 26, 2021

“Happiness. Love. Joy. That’s what you have given me on my birthday and every day in between,” Buss’ tweet read, featuring her and Mohr smooching in a picture.

“This picture, taken at our friend’s wedding in June, tells the story, our story. I guess really can have it all. I love you [Jay Mohr].”

Jay’s most recent Instagram post features Buss dressed up with one of Mohr’s two kids from his previous relationship for Halloween, with the caption, “Happy Halloween from the Mohrs, @jeaniebuss.”

What better way to celebrate than to complete a trade for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield … (just sayin’).

Congrats to the happy couple!