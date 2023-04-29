Lakers Fan Awkwardly Fails At Being Funny

Videos by OutKick

A Los Angeles Lakers fan was chosen to participate in a 30-second challenge to score 10 points in order to win a prize and it ended in embarrassment.

I don’t want to pick on a teenager, but he deserves to get called out for his “WTF?” moment, especially because he knew exactly what he was doing.

This is just cringe to the max:

At first I thought that maybe Cooper didn’t understand that the clock had started, or even what the rules were. Maybe the Lakers Crypto.com arena was too loud for him to hear. But when the host keeps telling him that the clock started, you quickly realize that Cooper was trying to be funny… and failed miserably.

After saying that he was “Born ready!” to attempt to put up 10 points in 30 seconds, Cooper puts the ball down, while the host is like “uhhh….” He then awkwardly begins throwing his hands up in the air – to which nobody in the audience is responding to. All before he launches a 3-pointer at the end that doesn’t even land.

Yikes. Talk about ultimate cringe.

It was a brick at humor and a brick of a shot.

OUR FUTURE GENERATION

That’s the problem with the younger generation and the focus on going viral or purposely trying to be funny – they don’t know how to read the room.

It also shows the difference in two 13-year-olds.

Here you have Cooper, who came across as arrogant and kind of annoying because it was so obvious that he was deliberately sabotaging the game in order to go viral.

And then you have Kyle Stickler, a cancer surviving Jets fan who showed all the enthusiasm, energy, passion and appreciation for life when he energetically announced the Jets first round draft pick on Thursday night.

I don’t want to sound like an old guy here. But for the next generation of kids that may be reading this – be like Kyle instead of Cooper.

You’ll appreciate more things in life when you look back, including being chosen out of 30,000 people to be on the Lakers court during a playoff game just feet away from LeBron James, only to then brick a shot.