Make-A-Wish Jets Fan Absolutely Crushes The NFL Draft Last Night

THIS. KID. RULES.

I love that Friday morning energy! I’ve played this video multiple times and just want to run through Times Square ready to take on the world.

Kyle Stickler is a 13-year-old cancer survivor that was diagnosed with bone cancer in 2020. The longtime Jets fan had one “Wish” as being part of the Make-A-Wish program – to be able to announce the Jets draft pick.

Well, on Thursday night Stickler’s wish came true and he didn’t drop this touchdown catch.

Talk about shooting your shot – not only did the crowd love it but Kyle has now gone viral across all of social media for just good, positive fun. Even Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shouted him out proving that it doesn’t matter what jersey you wear when it comes to the battle against cancer.

Shoutout to Kyle Stickles for bringing the energy!!!!! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 28, 2023

ULTIMATE HYPE

Even if you’re not a Jets fan, there’s no way you can’t like Kyle’s video. It’s what makes sports, sports. It’s what makes fans, fans. And it really does make you take a step back and be like “damn… I should really appreciate my life more.”

And the fact that he brought this energy next to the stale and boring Roger Goodell? Maybe the Commish should take some notes.

If I’m the Jets, I am immediately making a hype video out of Kyle’s announcement to play during this season’s games. Need a late rally in the 4th quarter? Pull up the video.

Heck, I’d even put Kyle next to the Jets unofficial mascot Fireman Ed this season and have them both lead MetLife Stadium in J-E-T-S chants this season.

MetLife J-E-T-S chant pic.twitter.com/quIYS7eeQQ — Bad Dawg Sports (@jj_pavlick) April 28, 2023

THE JETS FINISHED 7-10 LAST SEASON

Jets fans can surely relate to Kyle’s passion. After being one of the biggest jokes in the NFL for decades, the team went out and brought in future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers as the fanbase finally has faith in the team.

And what’s great is that although Rodgers only signed a two-year deal, Kyle’s cancer is in remission. Meaning he’ll be rooting on the Jets not only for Rodgers tenure, but for many years after.