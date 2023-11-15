Lakers’ Anthony Davis Shoves Grizzlies Player, Sparking Bench-Clearing Skirmish

Videos by OutKick

It’s fight night in the NBA on Tuesday as multiple skirmishes broke out across the league.

Shortly after Draymond Green’s audition for the UFC, a fight broke out between the Lakers and Grizzlies.

Lakers big man Anthony Davis had to square up against Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane and Santi Aldama — greatly out-sizing the two.

Davis and Aldama got face-to-face on a Grizzlies inbound pass.

Davis struck first. The Laker shoved Aldama to the ground, and a nearby ref issued double technical fouls.

Desmond Bane stepped in to defend his teammate in Aldama. The stocky Bane tried sizing up against AD. Lucky for Bane, the dispute fizzled out.

AD and Aldama received their technicals. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins received a tech for losing his cool over the technical on Aldama. Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell was the final player to get penalized for the scene.

WATCH:

Things get chippy during the Lakers-Grizzlies game 🍿 pic.twitter.com/V9UFEab0SB — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) November 15, 2023

Taylor Jenkins had his own beef with refs last week, which cost him greatly.

Jenkins shredded the officiating from Friday’s loss to the Utah Jazz.

“One of the most poorly officiated games I’ve ever seen,” Jenkins said in his rant. “Record it. I’m fine with it. F***ing atrocious.

“The interactions right now with the officials? Complete disrespect.”

The coach received his penalty from the league, paying a $25,000 fine.