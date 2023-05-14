‘Yellowstone’ Star Lainey Wilson Displays Surprising Level Of Confidence In The Show’s Ending

Videos by OutKick

“Yellowstone” actress and singer Lainey Wilson isn’t worried at all about the show’s ending.

The hit Kevin Costner-led series is officially ending with season five. The news came after months and months of chaos behind the scenes.

“Yellowstone” is supposed to return in November, but it’s clear whether or not that will happen as scheduled. Costner reportedly is holding out to have a say in how John Dutton’s fate is decided. So, even with the show officially ending, the chaos continues.

The ending of “Yellowstone” remains unknown.

While fans might be worried about whether or not the series will get the ending it deserves, Lainey Wilson is definitely not. She has complete and total confidence in Taylor Sheridan to deliver.

“No matter which direction it goes, it’s gonna be incredible because Taylor Sheridan, I mean, he can do no wrong, in my opinion. But yeah. I’m waiting for that call. I’m like, ‘Y’all let me know when to be there and I’ll be there,” Wilson told Entertainment Tonight when talking about the series coming to an end.

Lainey Wilson is confident “Yellowstone” will have a great ending. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Fans deserve a great ending.

The country music star is definitely not wrong when it comes to Taylor Sheridan. The man is a creative genius. Everything he touches is worth watching, and the “Yellowstone” universe is nothing short of incredible.

However, the situation he now finds himself in wasn’t one Sheridan ever anticipated. Instead of giving fans the slow burn of a great “Yellowstone” ending, this will be wrapped up with the second half of season five. From there, a prequel series will launch in December and Matthew McConaughey is believed to be the likely lead.

Will “Yellowstone” disappoint fans with its ending? (Credit: Paramount Network)

There’s no doubt Sheridan will do everything he can to give fans an epic ending that wraps up the storyline of the Duttons well. However, there’s only so many options on the table given the chaos he’s facing.

Instead of having two or three more seasons to craft the perfect ending, he has a handful of episodes. It will take a miracle for it to not feel rushed.

That might be tough for people to hear, but it’s true. No reason to be overly optimistic.

“Yellowstone” ending with season five. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Let’s keep our fingers crossed Taylor Sheridan delivers, but fans should definitely be skeptical. Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them!