Country Music Singer Responds To Her Big Butt Going Viral

Lainey Wilson is very well-aware that her butt generates a lot of attention.

The rising country music singer and “Yellowstone” guest star has been going mega-viral since a TikTok video drew a little attention to her assets.

As of Thursday morning, the video has been watched more than six million times in just a few days.

Well, in case you thought Lainey Wilson was shy, she killed any speculation about that with a recent Instagram post.

She posted a meme of herself driving a dump truck, which is what the youth like to call larger bottoms.

Previously, Wilson also claimed she couldn’t even scroll the internet “without seeing my fat butt on everything … Whatever brings the people in. Whatever brings people in.”

Now, real country music fans (hand up) have known about Lainey Wilson for a minute or two. She’s been climbing the ranks and got her first really huge break when she got to play some of her music on “Yellowstone.”

Her “Yellowstone” character is also romantically interested in Ryan, but moving some cattle might soon throw a wrench in whatever relationship they had brewing.

Lainey Wilson responds to her big butt going viral. (Credit: Screenshot/TikTok Video https://www.tiktok.com/@caittybear/video/7177928638564764974)

Something tells me Lainey Wilson’s popularity is here to stay. Her music is solid, and after all her newfound fans, it’s hard to imagine her ascent slows down at all.