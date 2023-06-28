Lady Angler, Dubbed Instagram’s ‘Fishing Chick,’ Hauls In Record Bass

Videos by OutKick

Lea Anne Powell, a lady angler in Texas dubbed ‘The Fish N’ Chick’ on Instagram, has set the bar for largemouth bass.

Powell hauled in an absolute monster earlier this year, and the International Game Fish Association recently verified it as a 12-pound line-class world record in the women’s category.

Powell reeled in this bad boy in O.H. Ivie Lake in Texas back in February, and apparently had to hound the IGFA for months to get them to verify it.

Low and behold, the fellas came calling this week and confirmed the Instagram fishing star — she has nearly 100k followers — was officially a record-holder.

“I submitted everything in March and it was official on June 23rd,” Powell told local station KETK. “I had been driving them insane by calling. I’ve been very anxious you know, I wanted it. Squeaky wheel gets the grease.”

Lea Anne Powell, Instagram fishing star, reels in record largemouth bass

I won’t pretend to know much about record fish, but I’m all in on Lea Anne Powell here. As I said, she’s a certified Instagram star in the angler world and for good reason.

She can cast a line with the best of them, and it appears she’s carved out a nice niche for herself.

“I lost both of my parents in 2015 and I actually found peace within fishing,” she continued. “A friend of mine kept asking me to come fish and I had a natural knack for it and it just stuck.”

Powell apparently caught this bad boy on a 10-pound Seaguar Red Label Line. She added that the way the line tests, it “actually tests up to 12 pounds.”

Again, no clue what that means but who am I to question Instagram’s ‘Fish N’ Chick?’

And by the way, Lea Anne Powell ain’t just all about the water. Her true passion is apparently racing, which also pairs well with the whole fishing theme.

From her website:

The proverbial ‘apple doesn’t fall far from the tree’ is so applicable here as Lea Anne’s mother was a race car driver in the Powder Puff Derby as a young woman in the 1960’s and her father owned an automotive shop when Lea Anne was growing up.

From a young age you could find Lea Anne in the shop handing tools to her father and learning first hand how to wrench on a car!

Yep, I’m all in. Congrats, Lea Anne on the huge catch. Keep ’em coming.