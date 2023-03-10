LA Times Calls ‘White Drivers’ Racist For ‘Polluting The Air’ For ‘People Of Color’

Videos by OutKick

White drivers are polluting the air breathed by L.A.’s people of color.

That is the headline the Los Angeles Times tweeted on Thursday.

The outlet claims that people of color suffer a form of environmental racism because white people drive their cars too much in the city.

“Los Angeles residents] who drive more tend to be exposed to less air pollution — and Angelenos who drive less tend to be exposed to more pollution,” wrote the LA Times.

“It’s a function of the racism that shaped this city and its suburbs, and continues to influence our daily lives — and a stark reminder of the need for climate solutions that benefit everyone.”

A positive of Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter is that the site now deploys a mutual fact-checker, one that doesn’t only “correct” conservative accounts.

And Twitter smacked the checker on the Los Angeles Times below:

Per the facts, white Angelenos are not harming Angelenos of color by driving their vehicles and oozing their white privilege.

What relief.

When you first saw the above tweet you at least pondered the possibility the headline came from a parody account, didn’t you?

Of course, you did. We all did.

Had The Babylon Bee published the above, users would have considered it lazy comedy.

That’s how far the corporate press has fallen. That’s how desperate legacy media is to inflame racial hatred toward white people.

Meet Sammy Roth, Environment Reporter

Now, we want to introduce you to the author of the story. He is exactly how you’d picture him. He dons a mask for his social media profile picture … in 2023.

#MaskUp.

But why no gender pronouns, Sammy?

It’s no wonder the Los Angeles Times prints headlines declaring white people racist for their driving choice: the outlet employs an “environment reporter,” the most useless of the useless reporter types.