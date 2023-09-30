La Tech’s Brevin Randle Suspended Indefinitely For Stomping On UTEP Player’s Head

Videos by OutKick

Louisiana Tech has suspended linebacker Brevin Randle indefinitely for his dirty play against UTEP Friday night.

After the play was ruled dead, the TV broadcast showed Randle shoving Miners offensive lineman Steven Hubbard into the ground away from the action. Randle then proceeded to get up and stomp on his helmet.

Yea, a pretty hefty suspension should be coming for La Tech’s Brevin Randle

“Coach [Sonny] Cumbie and I met with Brevin Randle today and informed him that he has been suspended indefinitely as a result of the incident during last night’s game versus UTEP,” Louisiana Tech athletic director Eric Wood said.

“In speaking with Brevin, he acknowledges that his action was wrong and understands the consequence of that action. Our University, athletic department, and football program believe in culture, class, and competitive excellence and in no way was that displayed in that moment.”

Honestly, spare us the apology from Randle.

Things happen in the heat of the moment, and football is an inherently dangerous sport. But stomping on an opponent’s head is next-level dirty. And it’s clear from the video Hubbard was in pain after the play.

Even Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones chimed in.

There was no flag on the play. Officials were looking to see who had possession of the football, causing them to miss the incident entirely.

“The referee, who I really admire, came over at halftime and very gentlemanly said that he missed it,” UTEP coach Dana Dimel told the El Paso Times. “That’s part of the game. (The official) was a class act. I really appreciated that.”

Lousiana Tech went on to beat UTEP 24-10 to improve to 3-3 on the season. There have been no updates on the status of Hubbard since the incident.

Randle is in his senior season at La Tech. He has 46 total tackles and two sacks this season.