Louisiana Tech Player Stomps On Opponent’s Head

Louisiana Tech linebacker Brevin Randle might be in serious trouble after his actions Friday night against UTEP.

Randle was seen on the broadcast camera shoving Miners offensive lineman Steven Hubbard into the ground away from the action, and then proceeded to get up and stomp on his helmet.

The Bulldogs LB clearly placed his cleat straight down on Hubbard’s helmet as he walked away. It’s borderline impossible to argue it was an accident, given the fact he pushed him down mere moments earlier.

You can watch the incredibly dirty situation unfold below.

Brevin Randle steps on Steven Hubbard’s head.

There is simply no excuse for behavior like this. First off, Hubbard has a helmet on that’s not going to break because it gets stepped/stomped on.

What was Randle’s goal? What was he hoping to accomplish? It doesn’t make any sense. Why would anyone think stomping on an opponent’s head was appropriate?

The craziest part is Randle wasn’t even flagged for his play, according to Sports Illustrated. While he wasn’t flagged, on the play, there’s almost a 100% chance a suspension is coming.

If Louisiana Tech doesn’t suspend Brevin Randle, the NCAA will likely come in and issue a significant suspension to the Bulldogs linebacker. This kind of conduct simply won’t be tolerated. Football is already a dangerous sport. People get hurt all the time in the course of normal play.

The last thing the sport needs is a guy on the field stepping on a guy’s head.

Yea, a pretty hefty suspension should be coming for La Tech’s Brevin Randle

It will be interesting to see what punishment Brevin Randle is hit with, but there’s no doubt it’s coming.