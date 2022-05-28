Kyrie Irving Has New No. 1 Fan — NBA Legend John Salley

Kyrie Irving has fans all over the country, especially in Brooklyn, where he helped lead the Nets to the playoffs for the fourth year in a row.

However, he may now have found his biggest fan yet, former Detroit Pistons great John Salley.

“I’m the biggest Kyrie fan,” Salley said recently. “Everything he does, I take my hat off to him.”

Everything?

Maybe not everything, but pretty darn close. Salley even wholeheartedly supports Irving’s decision to refuse the COVD vaccine, despite heavy criticism from many around the country and the league.

“I think he’s conscious. I think he thinks it through. I think it’s very important that people pay attention too. He’s not into the lies, the glitz. He’s into taking care of his body,” Salley said.

“You have a guy who didn’t get the virus, and everybody who talked about smack about him got it really bad,” Salley added. “He had a very strong immune system.”

We’ll see whether Kyrie and the rest of the Brooklyn agree. The Nets have already hinted that they likely won’t offer him a long-term contract extension, and some now wonder whether the latest “superteam” will disband before they ever really got started.