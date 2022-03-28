Kyrie, In Latest Postgame Presser: I’m ‘Standing Up For Freedom’

After a home loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, Kyrie Irving spoke about New York’s relaxed vaccine mandate that will now allow the 7-time All-Star to play home games for the Brooklyn Nets. He used this time to defend himself and clown the media for dragging his name. He goes on to say he’s “fighting for freedom.”

Awesome to see Irving come out on the right side of history. Watch:

Kyrie Irving blasts the media for slandering his name for his decision to not take the COVID vaccine. “I’m standing for freedom”. pic.twitter.com/eAwcsAbCDk — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) March 28, 2022

“The point of this season for me was never to take a stand, it was really to make sure I’m standing up for what I believe in and freedom,” Irving said. “‘Freedom.’ I don’t think that word gets defined enough in our society, about the freedom to make choices, whether that carries over into the nuances of society that politicians control, the government controls, or things people that are empowered powers may be right.

“I’m standing for freedom in all facets of my life and there’s no body that’s enslaving me. There’s no one that’s going to tell me what to do with my life, and that’s just the way I am. And if I get tarnished or people slander my name — those aren’t things I forget. I haven’t forgotten anything people said. I don’t read everything, but I definitely read some things that put my family’s name in a position that I believe are unfair.”

It’s refreshing to hear Kyrie Irving stand up for himself. He could’ve used this opportunity to elevate himself as a hero who’s fighting for everyone else, but instead his answer suggests he’s just doing what he wants to do and that he didn’t allow anyone to influence his decision to sit out. That’s commendable because he wasn’t just talking the talk, he walked the walk. Instead of going on about freedom and lecturing the public on what they should do in their own lives, Irving exercised his freedom and did what he thought was best for himself and his family.

The Nets’ star lost nearly $20 million this season standing up for himself, and no one can say he was wrong — that’s why hardly anyone in our media wants to speak on his victory. He won by doing things his way, and, given the opportunity, we all should do the same. Many Americans have stood up against these baseless mandates for over a year, and it looks like we’re finally breaking through.

Well done, Kyrie.