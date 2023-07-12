Kyler Murray Appears To Throw Shade At Former Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury

Videos by OutKick

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals did not have a good season in 2022-23. And, 2023-24 doesn’t figure to be that much better. Despite that, Murray is optimistic about the upcoming season. Perhaps because Kliff Kingsbury is gone.

The team has a new head coach, offensive coordinator and general manager. They fired Kingsbury and former GM Steve Keim stepped down to focus on his health. Kingsbury ran the offense and the team did not have an official coordinator on that side of the ball.

They hired Jonathan Gannon as head coach, Monti Ossenfort as GM and Drew Petzing as offensive coordinator.

Kyler Murray seems pretty happy about the changes.

“I’m thinking of stuff that I wasn’t part of, like the draft, who we were gonna get, young players coming out,” Murray said, according to the Cardinals’ website.

“The whole (last) year was shit. It happened for a reason. The things we were doing weren’t sustainable for success … It was necessary and in turn good will come out of what happened.”

He doesn’t name Kingsbury, but it’s hard not to read into what he’s saying.

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and QB Kyler Murray. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

“The things we were doing weren’t sustainable for success.” Who else puts in place the “things” that teams do?

And, mentioning not being included in the draft process probably reflects on the team’s former GM, too.

He wasn’t done there, either.

“I think winning cures all, and it’s been tough to do that with some of the circumstances we’ve had to deal with,” Murray said. “But I think we are headed in the right direction.”

Again, the biggest change for the team is the hiring of a new head coach. What exactly are those “circumstances”?

With Kliff Kingsbury gone, Kyler Murray needs to play well or the Cardinals could move on next season

Kyler Murray needs the team to head in the “right direction.” Although he landed a massive contract, the team has not had much success with him at the helm.

The team has one playoff appearance in his four seasons. And, Murray played very poorly in that one playoff game.

Overall, Murray has a 25-31-1 record as a starting NFL quarterback.

The Cardinals traded for the Houston Texans’ first-round pick next season. They also have their own. Both figure to be near — or at — the top of the NFL Draft.

Should Murray struggle this season, the Arizona Cardinals might have to consider using one of those picks on a replacement.