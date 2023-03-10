Kyler Murray’s Former Teammate Gives Him Blunt Advice: ‘Grow Up’

Videos by OutKick

Kelvin Beachum thinks Kyler Murray needs to grow up and show he can be the man.

Beachum, who is an unrestricted free agent, has spent the past few seasons protecting the dual-threat star on the offensive line. He knows better than most what Murray needs to do in order to put a lid on the chaos with the Cardinals.

For him, it comes down to one very simple thing:

Growing up and becoming a man.

Kyler Murray is healing up from an ACL injury suffered in 2022. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Kelvin Beachum tells Kyler Murray to “grow up.”

The NFL offensive lineman claimed during an interview on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Murray “needs to grow up a little bit” if wants to be a leader in Arizona, according to ESPN. Beachum further explained, “Grow up. Be a man and grow up.”

However, Beachum doesn’t think it’s all negative in Arizona. He believes Kyler Murray can still get the job done.

Kyler Murray’s former teammate tells him to “grow up.” (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

“It’s not a completed processI didn’t say he lacks leadership, I just think he needs to grow up a little bit. I think if he has the ability and willingness to grow up, he’s going to be just fine. [The Cardinals] paid him for a reason — they paid him because of his talent. He has the ability to lead. When you’re in that position, we need you to lead more. You’re the face of the franchise … you have to lead in every single capacity,” Beachum explained.

Murray and the Cardinals have had multiple issues.

There were reportedly multiple issues behind the scenes for the Cardinals this past season. Ultimately, head coach Kliff Kingsbury was fired and shown the exit.

Before that happened, it was reported Murray’s attitude was really rubbing people the wrong way. One unnamed teammate claimed the Cardinals had “created a monster” with Murray.

Now, Kingsbury is gone and Jonathan Gannon is running the show. If things continue to go south, it’s going to be very hard to pin it on the coaching stuff.

It’s like the old saying goes. If you meet a jerk in the morning, he’s just a jerk. If you meet jerks all day, guess what? You’re the problem.

Will Kyler Murray turn the Cardinals around? (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

It’s time to find out if Murray, who is still rehabbing an ACL injury, can be the guy or if the franchise will continue to have issues. If things don’t turn around soon, he is going to face some serious scrutiny.