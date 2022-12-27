Kyler Murray’s Attitude Reportedly A Problem For The Cardinals

Kyler Murray might not be a very popular guy in Arizona’s locker room.
The talented dual-threat QB is done for the year after tearing his ACL against the Patriots, but things were already in a very rough spot before the injury, according to an ESPN profile.
ESPN reported that Murray’s negative attitude was “starting to get to people” within the franchise. The report claims head coach Kliff Kingsbury was “extremely frustrated” with Murray prior to his season-ending injury.
It’s also been floated Kingsbury could just throw the towel in and quit.
Has Kyler Murray rubbed people the wrong way?
The report from ESPN is definitely not shocking. There have long been whispers about Murray not exactly being the easiest person to deal with.
Last year, he reportedly alienated the team when he chose to take himself out of a playoff game against the Rams.
Then, earlier this season, he got caught on camera telling Kingsbury to calm down and used a noticeable f-bomb to do it.
Now, with the Cardinals sitting at 4-11, Murray out for the rest of the season, Kingsbury seemingly on the ropes and all hope lost, fans are hearing the team’s starting QB is turning people off with his attitude.
If that’s not a cause for concern, I don’t know what is. This season has been an absolute disaster for the Cardinals, and it seems to get worse with every day that passes.
How will this circus end for the Cardinals and Kyler Murray? That’s still up in the air, but clearly, something needs to be done. The situation is racing towards becoming completely unsalvageable.
Murray is the typical overindulged, coddled, 21st century athlete. None of this is shocking. There is a reason the Cards wanted the required study time in Murray’s contract. It had nothing to do with race. Here we are a year later and now the little guy has a bad attitude to boot.
This is the Cardinals own fault for paying him early.