Kyler Murray might not be a very popular guy in Arizona’s locker room.

The talented dual-threat QB is done for the year after tearing his ACL against the Patriots, but things were already in a very rough spot before the injury, according to an ESPN profile.

ESPN reported that Murray’s negative attitude was “starting to get to people” within the franchise. The report claims head coach Kliff Kingsbury was “extremely frustrated” with Murray prior to his season-ending injury.

It’s also been floated Kingsbury could just throw the towel in and quit.

Kyler Murray’s attitude reportedly a problem for the Cardinals. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Has Kyler Murray rubbed people the wrong way?

The report from ESPN is definitely not shocking. There have long been whispers about Murray not exactly being the easiest person to deal with.

Last year, he reportedly alienated the team when he chose to take himself out of a playoff game against the Rams.

The @NFLGameDay Notebook with @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero: A look into #Bengals QB Joe Burrow's comeback; How the #AZCardinals want stronger leadership from Kyler Murray — with an example why; Who is in the QB market this offseason? pic.twitter.com/0rZSzhbuAG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 13, 2022

Then, earlier this season, he got caught on camera telling Kingsbury to calm down and used a noticeable f-bomb to do it.

Now, with the Cardinals sitting at 4-11, Murray out for the rest of the season, Kingsbury seemingly on the ropes and all hope lost, fans are hearing the team’s starting QB is turning people off with his attitude.

If that’s not a cause for concern, I don’t know what is. This season has been an absolute disaster for the Cardinals, and it seems to get worse with every day that passes.

Will Kliff Kingsbury resign? (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

How will this circus end for the Cardinals and Kyler Murray? That’s still up in the air, but clearly, something needs to be done. The situation is racing towards becoming completely unsalvageable.