Kyle Shanahan Discusses Adding Odell Beckham Jr. To 49ers

The 49ers didn’t add any wide receivers to the roster prior to Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. But that doesn’t mean they won’t still entertain the idea of adding additional playmakers to their lineup.

One such playmaker who’s available is free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. The 29-year-old remains a free agent after tearing his ACL in the first half of last season’s Super Bowl.

Despite interest in reuniting with the Rams and sniffing around the Giants, Bills and Chiefs, OBJ remains on the market.

So could he land with the 49ers who are sitting at 4-4 with their sights on a playoff berth?

“We’re open to discussions with everybody. We look into everything,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday, per NBCSportsBayArea.com’s Eduardo Razo.

Beckham Is A Two-Time All-Pro

The thought of adding the explosive Beckham to a 49ers offense that already includes Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey is downright scary. And you’d have to think quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would be on board.

“You don’t have to worry about the trade deadline with him, because he’s out there, and he’s available. I’ve always been a fan of Odell, like I feel like most people are,” added Shanahan. “He’s that good of a player.”

Should San Francisco eventually add Beckham, they’d be getting (another) big-play threat, assuming his knee is fully healed. For his career, OBJ has averaged 13.9 yards per reception. He’s caught 531 passes, 56 of which have gone for scores.

Last fall, Beckham began the season with Cleveland before ending up with Rams after he was released. He scored five touchdowns, all of which were with L.A.

But, his availability and obvious talent doesn’t mean he’s a shoo-in to end up with San Francisco.

“I’m definitely very happy with our receiver group right now and love the receivers that we have,” Shanahan insisted.

After beating OBJ’s former team – the Rams – last Sunday, the 49ers are now on their bye. They’ll return to the field with or without Beckham Jr. a week from Sunday when they host the Chargers.

