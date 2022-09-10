NASCAR champ Kyle Busch said Saturday at Kansas that a “clearer picture is developing” in regards to his ongoing contract situation.

“Pixels are being worked on,” Busch added.

Busch, 36, is believed to be in deep contract talks with Richard Childress Racing as the two-time NASCAR champion seeks a ride for next year.

Busch is in the final year of his contract with Joe Gibbs Racing, and all signs point to those two not extending their longtime partnership past this season.

Despite the tease, Busch said he had no further news to share this weekend but promised there would be “some sort of big announcement” when he did.

Kyle Busch could join Richard Childress Racing, puts altercation behind him

While all options are on the table, two likely scenarios have unfolded this week.

The one gaining the most steam involves Busch joining RCR, which currently fields two cars: Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick.

Reddick, however, is set to leave the team after next season to join 23XI Racing in 2024. Childress wasn’t happy when Reddick announced his intentions earlier this summer, which would explain his pursuit of Busch.

Unless Reddick leaves the team before 2024, Childress would need to add another car to the stable in order to acquire Busch.

Busch also put to bed any perceived bad blood between himself and Childress stemming from the famous headlock incident a decade ago.

In short, Busch, racing in the Truck Series at the time, lost to one of Childress’s drivers and gave him a little tap after the two crossed the finish line.

Childress didn’t like it, confronted Kyle on pit road, put him in a headlock and basically punched him a few times on the head.

“The first time I sat down with him, everything was OK and the biggest thing about it was just having the opportunity to put that behind us,” Busch said Saturday.

Could Kyle Busch replace brother Kurt Busch hat 23XI Racing?

The second scenario involves Reddick, Busch’s brother, Kurt, and 23XI Racing.

Kurt Busch has been sidelined since July with a concussion and appears to be done for the rest of the season. Should he not be able to return next season, his No. 45 seat would suddenly be available, paving the way for either Busch or Reddick.

Denny Hamlin, who owns 23XI along with Michael Jordan, said Saturday that seat belonged to Kurt until told otherwise.

Of course, there could always be a third “mystery” team emerge as well. Kaulig Racing is one organization to keep an eye on.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. sets NASCAR world on fire

And finally, on your way out …

Dale Earnhardt Jr. fired off a pair of cryptic tweets earlier this week that set the NASCAR world on fire. Yours truly took the time to decode the messages. You’re welcome!

The NASCAR Cup Series is in Kansas this weekend for the second race of the 2022 playoffs.