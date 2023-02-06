Kyle Busch Brought A Gun To Mexico & NASCAR Star Now Faces Prison Time

Videos by OutKick

Kyle Busch apparently brought a gun with him to Mexico during a vacation last month, and the NASCAR star may live to regret it!

In a story that would make the late Dale Earnhardt proud, Busch says he accidently brought a handgun into Mexico last month during a vacation with wife Samantha and forgot it was in his bag.

That’s a no-no south of the border, and Busch was then detained while the situation was resolved.

The Public Ministry of the Attorney General of the Republic in Quintana Roo (say that 10 times in a row) obtained a conviction of three years and six months in prison and a fine of 20,748 pesos ($1,082 U.S. dollars) against Busch for the charge.

According to Mexican authorities, the 37-year-old two-time NASCAR champ had a .380-caliber gun in his bag, along with six hollow point cartridges.

Whoops!

Busch released a statement late Monday basically saying, ‘My bad.’

“I have a valid concealed carry permit from my local authority and adhere to all handgun laws, but I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag,” Busch said.

Kyle Busch vacations in Mexico and apparently brought a gun

Tough look for Rowdy Busch. It’s never ideal when you’re leaving the country and forget your .380 caliber handgun in your carry-on.

Been there, done that!

Anyway, the incident apparently happened Jan. 27 at a terminal for private flights at Airport Cancun International as the Busch clan returned from vacation to the US of A.

Kyle Busch forgot his gun in Mexico. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Samantha, an OutKick star in her own right, all but confirmed the trip through her Instagram.

She posted a series of pics of the two last week from their vacation, and they apparently stayed at Rosewood Mayakoba – an ultra-luxury retreat situated along a mile of white-sand beach on Mexico’s Riviera.

At least that’s what Trip Advisor tells me.

Kyle, who finished third in Sunday’s Busch Light Clash in LA, apparently considers the case closed.

Hopefully the Mexican courts agree.

“I apologize for my mistake and appreciate the respect shown by all parties as we resolved the matter. My family and I consider this issue closed,” he said.