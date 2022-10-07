NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt Calls Russell Wilson A ‘Poser’ After Horrid Game Against Colts

We can officially label the start of the Russell Wilson era in Denver as terrible after his performance in the Broncos’ loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night. Wilson has rightfully been criticized after missing a wide-open receiver to win the game, but nobody has called out Wilson stronger than NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt.

During Friday’s edition of ‘Good Morning Football,’ Brandt made it abundantly clear he’s tired of hearing the excuses some have made for Wilson. He went on to call the Denver QB a “poser” before giving a real-life example of how Wilson believes he’s some sort of larger-than-life celebrity.

“I think Russell Wilson is one of the least authentic personalities we have in this league. I think Russell Wilson is a poser,” Brandt explained. “That doesn’t mean he’s a bad person. I think he’s a good person, but I think he tries to be something that he is not.”

After talking about how Wilson hasn’t nearly lived up to his $242 million contract so far this season, he took things to a personal level.

“I worked the NFL Honors, the red carpet. [Travis] Kelce comes by, [Aaron] Rodgers comes by, but Russell Wilson shows up wearing sunglasses with his wife and I think they think they’re Jay-Z and Beyonce and they will literally put their hand up and say ‘no we’re not talking.’ Why? Because you think you’re that cool, that famous, and that amazing and everything is so perfect.”

Thoughts on Russell Wilson…. pic.twitter.com/IkIC4SP7rk — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) October 7, 2022

Wilson missed a wide-open KJ Hamler on fourth down in overtime in Denver’s 12-9 loss to Indianapolis on Thursday night, which has really taken criticisms to a new level.

The Broncos now sit at just 2-3 on the season with Wilson throwing for four touchdowns and three interceptions in his first five games of the year.