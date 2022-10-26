Kurt Warner Urges Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers To ‘Walk Away’

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner has one more audible in him. The 51-year-old former league MVP is calling for current signal callers Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to “walk away.”

As Warner – and most everybody else – sees it, both quarterbacks are struggling and it’s apparent in more than just their play. “I think both of those guys look like they’re exhausted,” Warned told PEOPLE. “It’s OK to go, ‘You know what? It’s not how it used to be. I may not be who I used to be, or, it’s just too hard overall to get everybody up to the standard. Maybe it is time to walk away.’ “

Both Brady’s Buccaneers and Rodgers’ Packers have stumbled to 3-4 records after being hyped as likely Super Bowl contenders.

Kurt Warner says both Aaron Rodgers (left) and Tom Brady (right) look “exhausted.” (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images).

Kurt Warner Played 12 NFL Seasons

Brady, of course, retired then un-retired this past offseason. His season’s been marred by a combination of divorce rumors and inconsistent play. He’s been intercepted just once, but has only thrown for eight touchdowns through seven games. That’s a number Brady generally surpasses halfway through the season’s third game – if not sooner.

And though Rodgers has been slightly better – statistically – the 38-year-old, who also mulled retirement this offseason, certainly appears off. Rodgers is throwing for just 228 yards per game and the Packers have lost three straight.

As Warner sees it, there are clear signs that both QBs should hang it up.

“It’s not being defeated,” Warner told PEOPLE. “That’s not saying you can’t do it anymore. I just think sometimes that stuff outweighs the joy of the game, which is what it looks like is happening for those two guys and I feel for them.”

Kurt Warner thinks Brady and Rodgers should “walk away.”. (Photo by Joseph Patronite/Getty Images)

Warner Was Part Of The Pro Football Hall Of Fame’s 2017 Class

Because Warner contemplated retirement for a few years before actually walking away, he recognizes that both Rodgers and Brady appear to be having the same thoughts he previously had. “As I was going through the last couple years, it was becoming more and more prevalent that, ‘Okay, this is taking too much from me and it’s not just about enjoying the game anymore,’ ” Warner added. “I mean, I kinda look at Tom Brady now, and that’s how I feel.'”

Whether Brady or Rodgers decide to take Warner’s advice and walk away following this season, next, or some other time down the road, they can do so knowing they’ll soon walk alongside Warner in Canton, Ohio.

