Another Underdog Story? Kurt Warner’s Son To Be Released By Bucs

Like his father Kurt before him, Kade Warner is going to have to take the road less traveled if he wants to stick on an NFL roster.

Earlier today, it was reported that Warner, an undrafted free agent from Kansas State, will be released by Tampa Bay. The Bucs signed the wideout in late April after he went unselected in the NFL Draft.

From the start, Kade Warner faced an uphill battle to make the Buccaneers’ roster. Among the established receivers ahead of him on the depth chart are veterans Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Tampa Bay also invested a sixth round pick in Nebraska wide out Trey Palmer.

PewterReport was the first to mention Warner’s pending release.

Pewter Report is reporting that the #Bucs are cutting WR Kade Warner, the son of Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner.



The undrafted free agent out of Kansas State had 1 rec. for 19 yards in preseason. Bucs WR room has lots of young talent, including rookies Trey Palmer & Rakim Jarrett. — PewterReport 🏴‍☠️ (@PewterReport) August 27, 2023

Warner Entered College As A Walk-On

Prior to playing for Kansas State, Warner walked-on at Nebraska. With the Cornhuskers, Warner recorded 30 receptions over parts of three seasons. With Kansas State, the 24-year-old receiver totaled 60 catches and five touchdowns.

This preseason, Warner hauled in only one pass, good for 19 yards.

Kade Warner has reportedly been cut by Tampa Bay. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Warner’s release means he’ll have to fight to make an NFL roster, much like his Hall of Fame father. Kurt went undrafted, bounced around Green Bay’s practice squad, played in the Arena Football League, and even stocked grocery shelves before finally sticking in the NFL.

He finished his career with a Super Bowl championship, two MVP awards and as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Kurt’s underdog story was told through a major motion picture, American Underdog, which was released in 2021. Can Kade force Hollywood into a sequel by catching onto a roster elsewhere? We’ll find out soon enough as regular season rosters continue to take shape.

NFL teams must submit their final rosters to the league by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29. At that time, rosters will need to be trimmed from as many as 90 players down to 53. Following cuts, clubs will begin to finalize their 16-player practice squads.

