Kurt Warner Describes Full-Circle Nature Of Son’s Debut

Kurt Warner got nostalgic talking about his son’s NFL debut and how it makes for a full-circle moment.

After all — as Rustin Cohle so eloquently put it in the first season of True Detective — time is a flat circle.

Like his Hall of Fame old man, Kade Warner went undrafted after playing a pair of seasons at Kansas State. Unlike, his old man, Kade is a wide receiver.

He had someone at home who could throw him some pretty solid passes…

The 24-year-old signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent after the draft, and he made his preseason debut on Friday night at Raymond James Stadium.

Kurt was on hand, of course, but he realized something.

The last game of Warner’s NFL career was Super Bowl XLIII. That was against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tampa.

His son’s first game? It was at Raymond James Stadium against the Steelers.

Last SB I played in vs @steelers in @Buccaneers stadium… today my son plays his 1st game for the Bucs Vs Steelers in that same stadium!!! You can’t make this stuff up… & I never thought I’d cheer for TB, how quickly things change! #ProudPapa pic.twitter.com/Ogh2iFVCQL — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) August 11, 2023

“Last [Super Bowl] I played in vs the Steelers at Buccaneers Stadium…today my son plays his first game for the Bucs vs Steelers in that same stadium,” Warner wrote. “You can’t make this stuff up…& I never thought I’d cheer for [Tampa Bay]. How quickly things change! #Proud Papa.”

That’s pretty awesome.

Although it’s just as weird to see Warner wearing a Buccaneers shirt as it is for him to cheer for them.

As for Kade’s debut, he hauled in one pass for 10 yards in the Bucs’ 27-17 win over the Steelers. The Buccaneers will travel to the Meadowlands on August 19 for a date with the New York Jets, then will wrap up their preseason schedule at home against the Baltimore Ravens on August 26.

