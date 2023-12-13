Kory Clemens, Son of Former MLB star Roger Clemens, Receives Probation For DWI Arrest

Videos by OutKick
Roger Clemens’ son, Kory, was arrested in April for allegedly driving drunk and crashing into another vehicle. The 35-year-old had bloodshot eyes and vomited at the scene of his arrest in Harris County (TX.).
Houston Police Department authorities arrested Clemens at 2:22 a.m. on April 7.
Facing punishment for the arrest, Clemens reached a plea deal concerning his DWI arrest on Tuesday, according to TMZ, and will face 12 months of probation after agreeing to one misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated. Clemens previously faced up to six months in jail and a $2,000 fine if convicted of the drunk driving charge.
The April arrest was Clemens’ second DWI in the past four years. In 2019, Kory Clemens failed a field sobriety test in Houston, also arrested around 2 a.m. that morning. Clemens avoided further repercussions for the arrest after completing a pretrial diversion program.
Kory Clemens is one of Roger Clemens’ four children.
Roger Clemens played his way to baseball stardom with seven Cy Young Awards, two World Series wins and 11 All-Star selections in his 23-year career. A notorious involvement with steroids derailed his trajectory to Cooperstown.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok
One CommentLeave a Reply
Hope he doesn’t get delirium Clemens.