Kory Clemens, Son of Former MLB star Roger Clemens, Receives Probation For DWI Arrest

Videos by OutKick

Roger Clemens’ son, Kory, was arrested in April for allegedly driving drunk and crashing into another vehicle. The 35-year-old had bloodshot eyes and vomited at the scene of his arrest in Harris County (TX.).

Houston Police Department authorities arrested Clemens at 2:22 a.m. on April 7.

Facing punishment for the arrest, Clemens reached a plea deal concerning his DWI arrest on Tuesday, according to TMZ, and will face 12 months of probation after agreeing to one misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated. Clemens previously faced up to six months in jail and a $2,000 fine if convicted of the drunk driving charge.

Kory Clemens, 35. (Credit: Harris County Jail)

BRONX, NY – APRIL 13: Pitcher Roger Clemens #22 of the New York Yankees throws against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays during the game at Yankee Stadium on April 13, 2003 in the Bronx, New York. The Devil Rays defeated the Devil Rays 2-1. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The April arrest was Clemens’ second DWI in the past four years. In 2019, Kory Clemens failed a field sobriety test in Houston, also arrested around 2 a.m. that morning. Clemens avoided further repercussions for the arrest after completing a pretrial diversion program.

Kory Clemens is one of Roger Clemens’ four children.

Roger Clemens played his way to baseball stardom with seven Cy Young Awards, two World Series wins and 11 All-Star selections in his 23-year career. A notorious involvement with steroids derailed his trajectory to Cooperstown.