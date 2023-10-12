Roger Clemens Talks To Dan Dakich About Refocusing After The Events Of 9/11

Videos by OutKick

7-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens joined OutKick’s Dan Dakich on the latest episode of Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich. He discussed how he was able to refocus himself after the tragedy of 9/11.

Especially in light of recent events around the world, Dakich asked Clemens what it was like being a member of the New York Yankees and being in the middle of a pennant when terrorists attacked the World Trade Center and how a tragedy of that scale affects players.

“My 24 years in the majors pale compared to what happened on 9/11,” Clemens said.” I was a New York Yankee; I was actually supposed to pitch that night. I was going for my 20th win, which is a milestone for starting pitchers. Against my former team, the Red Sox.”

Of course, what was going to be a big night for Clemens suddenly seemed insignificant as the world flipped upside down.

“I could actually see the buildings and what was kind of going on. Fighter jets showed up right over top of us flying down in the area. I mean, it was just like we were in a foreign country,” he said.

President George W. Bush throws out the ceremonial first pitch before Game Three of the 2001 World Series. (Photo by Rich Pilling/MLB via Getty Images)

Roger Clemens Recalls Visiting The Middle East, Watching President George W. Bush Throw First Pitch

Clemens — who said he has numerous military vets in his family — eventually went to the Middle East after getting an invite from Gen. Richard Myers, the four-star Air Force General who was at the time Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Clemens visited thousands of troops along with comedian Drew Carey.

“I think in seven or eight days, we saw about 13 or 14,000 troops,” Clemens said. “Their energy was off the chart. Obviously, they were you know, big fans of the sport of baseball. And the Pentagon had printed up a bunch of photos and about 1000 baseballs I signed on the way over there to see him to hand out.

“And I just couldn’t be prouder to be an American and to see how — and know why — I was protected and felt safe going out to the mound in front of 55,000 people and everything. So, it was unbelievable.”

The 2-time World Series champion was also on the mound when then-President George W. Bush took the mound to deliver the first pitch ahead of Game 3 of the World Series later that year.

“I pitched game three when President Bush — 43 — came out and threw that perfect strike on the field with a bulletproof vest on in front of the world,” Clemens said. “And again, there wasn’t a dry eye in the in the place. I mean, it was super emotional.”

He explained that it’s important for athletes to be able to refocus when things bigger than the sport happen around them.

“You really have to pay attention and refocus when you see something that is far superior than the game of baseball that’s going on around you and your world,” he said. “I pay attention to what’s going on in our world obviously. I love making history, being part of history, and, thank God, I got to make a little history.”

