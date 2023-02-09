Kobe Bryant’s MVP Season Jersey Sells For Millions

Videos by OutKick

Start collecting those pennies if you’re a Kobe Bryant superfan.

Kobe ‘Bean’ Bryant, whose tragic passing in 2020 still echoes through Los Angeles and the NBA, is not only a legend of the sport but one of the most iconic individual brands in basketball.

The Black Mamba’s memorabilia is still coveted to this day, with one piece of merch, signed by Bryant, selling at an auction at a ridiculous price.

A game-worn jersey from Kobe’s MVP season has been sold for $5.8 million, according to TMZ Sports and Sotheby’s. The jersey was worn by Bryant during 25 games of the 2007-08 season.

Sotheby’s / TMZ Sports

That same year, Chris Paul, Kevin Garnett, LeBron James and Dwight Howard rounded out the top five in MVP voting.

Kobe’s latest jersey sale will be clocked as the second-highest-selling jersey in NBA history — MJ’s 1998 Finals Game 1 still holding the top spot at $10.1 million.

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Crowned as the highest-selling NBA jersey in six seasons throughout his playing career, Bryant’s famed “8” and “24” jerseys have been as popular as his game, which is no small comparison for a guy that was likened to Michael Jordan.

Bryant continues to be pure box office, with two jerseys from Kobe’s rookie year being sold in the past two years for millions of dollars, one sold at $2.73 million and the other for $3.7 million.

Gone but never forgotten!