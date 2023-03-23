Kobe Bryant’s Death Led To Kevin Garnett And Ray Allen Ending Feud

Videos by OutKick

Anytime someone passes away it’s a reminder of our own mortality.

It usually goes like this: When we were young it was our grandparents passing away. Then our parents. And then suddenly life happens way too quickly and our friends begin to pass. It’s a terrifying realization that, in the end, we are all here just for a finite time.

We’ve all seen the messages across social media and said during eulogies. “Live your life to the fullest… Experience things you never have before… You only have one life,” etc.

But another thing that is said a lot? “Life’s too short to hate others.”

It now appears two former NBA superstars acted upon this.

In a new interview with Kevin Hart, former Celtics and Timberwolves star Kevin Garnett said that the death of Kobe Bryant made him realize that he needed to amend a public feud with Ray Allen.

"The passing of Kobe and all of us getting older helped me understand that life is not given to none of us… it would've f***** with me if something happened to Ray and I didn't get a chance to amend this"



Grieving Kobe's passing helped me realize that life is short to hold… pic.twitter.com/8OnE4NYlnI — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) March 22, 2023

GARNETT AND ALLEN PLAYED TOGETHER ON THE CELTICS

“The passing of Kobe and all of us getting older helped me understand that life is not given to none of us,” Garnett said. “It would’ve f’d with me if something happened to Ray and I didn’t get a chance to amend this.”

In the caption of the post, Garnett revealed that “Grieving Kobe’s passing helped me realize that life is short to hold things against people. Cherish the ones you love and let them know they are appreciated while you can.”

Ray Allen and Kevin Garnet make amends after a longstanding feud. (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

ALLEN LEFT THE CELTICS FOR THE HEAT

Both Allen and Garnett played together for the Celtics when the won the 2008 Championship over the Lakers. However, after that season Allen jumped ship to the Miami Heat – who were seen as a major competitor to Garnett and the Celtics. Garnett felt that Allen’s move was a low-blow and essentially sold the team out.

The animosity between the two lasted for over a decade and got very heated at times. Allen even snubbed Garnett during the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team honors at last year’s All-Star Game. Here were two guys that were great friends and then resented each other to the highest degree, all over business.

KG’s face when Ray Allen walked by is comedy 💀 pic.twitter.com/tmQtCWipDO — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 21, 2022

“If there was one team that we had an issue with, it was Miami.” Garnett told Kevin Hart’s ‘Cold As Balls.’ I wasn’t looking at it like it’s a business decision for Ray. Ray had a chance to get another ring. I didn’t take on none of that. I was in my own feelings, so I was super competitive. Everybody who knows me knows I’m like that.”

Eventually both Allen and Garnett – as well as third teammate Paul Pierce, were all able to reunite during Garnett’s jersey retirement last year.

Although it’s sad that sometimes it has to take something as horrific as a death to bring change, the best way to honor that person is to live a good life. It appears that Garnett and Allen did just that – they were able to squash their beef and enact a positive change for the both of them.

Just as Kobe would want.