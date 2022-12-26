Is ‘Knock At The Cabin’ The Next Great Horror Movie?

“Knock at the Cabin” looks like it’s going to be a very sinister experience for viewers.

M. Night Shyamalan is known as one of the best mystery/horror filmmakers in the world, and it’s very possible this could be his next big hit.

The plot of the film is, “While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.”

If that’s not enough to get you interested, the trailer will send a chill down your spine.

Will “Knock at the Cabin” be a hit or a bomb?

Anyone who enjoys films knows that Shyamalan is a legend in Hollywood. He’s famous for his insane twists and curve balls thrown to viewers throughout his films.

He’s so well-known for it that there’s even an “Always Sunny” episode that parodies his twists.

He’s also the man responsible for some of the greatest horror and mystery films ever made, including “Signs” and “The Sixth Sense.”

Now, he’s dropping “Knock at the Cabin” about having to choose someone to sacrifice in order to stop the apocalypse.

If that doesn’t sound dark and sinister, I don’t know what is.

Of course, there’s also a bit of a worry here because M. Night Shyamalan has also dropped some less than stellar films.

“The Village” and “The Happening” are two great examples of him dropping the ball in embarrassing fashion.

So, there’s always the risk of things falling apart with him. That might be harsh, but it’s true.

M. Night Shyamalan has had some major hits and some major bombs. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

For those of you interested, you can catch “Knock at the Cabin” starting February 3. Will it be Shyamalan’s next big hit or a major dud? Let us know your predictions in the comments below.