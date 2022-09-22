M. Night Shyamalan’s New Movie Looks Absolutely Terrifying

M. Night Shyamalan’s new film “Knock at the Cabin” looks like it might give viewers trouble sleeping at night.

The latest film from the legendary director focuses on a family kidnapped by people thinking they’re stopping the apocalypse. Per the plot description, the kidnappers demand the victims “make an unthinkable choice” to save the world.

If the trailer is an accurate indication of things to come, fans are in for a very sinister and scary time.

I feel very uneasy after watching that trailer, and that’s putting it lightly. Who knew Dave Bautista could be so unnerving?

It was borderline uncomfortable to watch, and that’s a great compliment for any horror trailer.

Also, it’s pretty incredible to see Rupert Grint in an M. Night Shyamalan movie. It feels like he really disappeared after cashing in on the “Harry Potter” films.

I think it’s very safe to say “Knock at the Cabin” will be a very different vibe.

Hopefully, “Knock at the Cabin” lives up to Shyamalan’s better movies. He’s an iconic director, but not every movie he’s ever made is great. “The Sixth Sense” gave fans one of the greatest twists in film history, and “Unbreakable” and “Signs” were both really good.

However, “The Village” and “The Happening” were both comically bad. So, where will “Knock at the Cabin” fall?

Watch “Knock at the Cabin” trailer. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5iXJe8Q5R_Q)

Hopefully, it trends closer to his best work and not his worst. We’ll find out when “Knock at the Cabin” premieres February 3.