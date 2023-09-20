Knicks And Rangers Owner James Dolan Admits He Doesn’t Like Owning The Two Marquee Teams

Videos by OutKick

The owner of the New York Knicks and New York Rangers admitted he doesn’t actually like owning them.

Finally, vindication for what fans have been saying for years about James Dolan.

In a new interview with The New York Times, the billionaire owner of Madison Square Garden and MSG properties like Radio City Music Hall explained his rationale for not pursuing buying a baseball or soccer team when the opportunity presented itself in recent years.

“I don’t really like owning teams,” Dolan replied, while adding that the economics of sports franchises make him “kind of sleepy.”

Bold comments about two revered New York City sports franchises, especially when the Knicks haven’t won a Championship since 1973, and the Rangers haven’t since 1994. Dolan’s comments sure aren’t going to win him any favors after saying that.

JAMES DOLAN IS GOING TO DO THINGS HIS WAY, ALWAYS

The thing is, nobody is stopping Dolan from selling. So why doesn’t he?

Dolan could easily sell the NYC franchises to someone who wants to actually be competitive year in and year out. Sure, the Knicks have made strong strides in recent years but when Jeremy Lin and a month-long Linsanity is one of the best things to happen to the Garden over a period of years, you know you’re in trouble. Let’s not forget when he hired Isaiah Thomas and Phil Jackson… or threw out Knicks great Charles Oakley from the Garden. Or the Kristaps Porzingis mess. The list goes on and on and on.

The reason Dolan doesn’t sell the teams is because he loves the fact that he doesn’t have to. The narcacism, all eyes on him, he does whatever he wants to do has followed Dolan around for decades. It’s his way or the highway.

KNICKS AND RANGERS HAVEN’T WON A CHAMPIONSHIP IN DECADES

We’re talking about the same person that kicked out a mother from the Radio City Christmas Spectacular despite having her daughter’s Girl Scouts Troop with her because her company (and not her) had litigation against the Garden.

This is the same Dolan who is using Orwellian, Chinese-communist style facial recognition technology to keep an eye on anyone and everyone that walks into the Garden. There are reports he has Garden security monitor certain vocal fans and celebrities like Michael Rapaport and Spike Lee as, and that he bans anyone who might have a “Fire Dolan” or “Sell the team” poster at a game.

Anytime there’s criticism about Dolan’s questionable transactions or moves as a sports owner, some sports pundits say that he wouldn’t own the team if he wasn’t invested in it and didn’t enjoy being the owner.

Guess what, yes he would. He just said so himself: He doesn’t really like owning the teams.