Radio Music City Hall Uses Facial Recognition Tech To Boot Unlucky Mom From ‘Rockettes’ Show

The digital age is finally catching up to society as facial recognition technology starts to impact Americans.

For one unlucky mother at Radio Music City Hall, a nefarious plot was put in place to keep her out of the venue because of her profession, which held a unique tie back to MSG Entertainment and CEO James Dolan.

In what can only be described as a Black Mirror Christmas episode, an attorney named Kerry Conlon, currently involved in a lawsuit against one of MSGE’s restaurants, was denied entry to the Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular after security identified her on a shortlist of attorneys banned from the venue.

(Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC via Getty Images)

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Facing The Music

According to a New York Post report, Dolan has gone militant with kicking out attorneys. Specifically those connected to any lawsuits against his entertainment company. MSGE events also include New York Knicks and Rangers games.

Dolan has gone as far as to incorporate the necessary 1984 technology to keep them out.

Conlon detailed that she had a ticket to the event, which took place in November. She accompanied her nine-year-old daughter’s Girl Scouts troop and was left in the rain for nearly two hours after getting booted. Conlon called the experience surprising, uncomfortable and appalling.

(Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC via Getty Images)

“They said my firm was on the attorney exclusion list and escorted me out,” Conlon said to The Post.

Conlon — who works for Davis, Saperstein and Salomon — was identified less than 30 seconds after crossing metal detectors. She was escorted out of the building, leaving the Girl Scout troop to watch the show without their chaperone.

“I was caught off-guard – I just complied with what they asked me to do and I left my daughter inside the venue with her troops,” she said. “I had driven multiple people in my car so I couldn’t leave to go home.”

Conlon added, “I heard them say, ‘Woman with long dark hair and gray scarf.’ I kept walking because no one stopped me.

(Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC via Getty Images)

“Of course you don’t want your daughter’s friends and her parents to see something like that — especially since it was kind of a commotion,” she said. “It was not comfortable.”

Just Cause?

MSG Entertainment wasn’t coy about its list of banned attorneys. In a statement to The Post, an MSGE spokesperson relayed that their banned list was justified and that Conlon’s law firm received proper notice of a potential boot for any of their partners.

MSG instituted a straightforward policy that precludes attorneys from firms pursuing active litigation against the Company from attending events at our venues until that litigation has been resolved. While we understand this policy is disappointing to some, we cannot ignore the fact that litigation creates an inherently adversarial environment, All impacted attorneys were notified of the policy, including Davis, Saperstein & Salomon, which was notified twice. In this particular situation, only the one attorney who chose to attend despite being notified in advance that she would be denied entry, was not permitted to enter, and the rest of her group — including the Girl Scouts — were all able to attend and enjoy the show.

Did James Dolan overreach with his cautionary measures? Certainly wouldn’t want this kind of tech unchecked throughout the country. Hell hath no fury like a scorned billionaire.

(Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)