Klay Thompson Gets Away With One Of The Most Obvious Double Dribbles In Basketball History

NBA referees blowing their whistle for a travel or a double dribble is an incredibly rare occasion. If they did so more regularly it would slow the game to a crawl given the fact that players walk with the basketball on practically every other possession, but the no-call on Klay Thompson on Thursday night was egregious.

With the Golden State Warriors trailing the Lakers by nine points in the third quarter on Thursday night, Thompson caught an outlet pass at midcourt. After very clearly taking a dribble, he then went into a pump fake before taking the ball to the floor again.

This is getting called as a double dribble in every rec league in the world, but not in the Association, apparently.

AD was heated after Klay Thompson didn’t get called for a double-dribble on this play 😬 pic.twitter.com/bC0gARXjsk — Sportsville (@Sportsville_) February 24, 2023

Typically when there’s such an obvious travel or double dribble the crowd lets the officials hear it, but this game took place in Los Angeles so approximately 23 people inside the arena were actually paying attention to the game.

The only person inside the arena that seemed to have noticed Thompson’s double dribble was Anthony Davis, who was livid after the possession that ultimately ended with the Warriors’ guard taking a trip to the free-throw line.

While Thompson got away with a clear violation, it ultimately didn’t impact the result of the game as the Lakers handed the Warriors their second straight loss, 124-111. Thompson led Golden State in scoring with 22 points to go along with four three pointers.

