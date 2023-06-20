Kirk Herbstreit’s Son Zak, An Ohio State TE, Hospitalized

Videos by OutKick

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end and son of ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has been hospitalized, according to reports.

Columbus’ ABC 6 was the first to report that the junior had been admitted to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. While the reason he is in the hospital is not currently known, he is reportedly in stable condition and being “monitored and evaluated.”

No official statement from Herbstreit or his family has been released as of yet. However, his father did send a text message to ABC 6.

“His family is with him and appreciates everyone’s concerns and prayers,” the elder Herbstreit told the news outlet.

Zak Herbstreit is a third-generation Buckeye following in the footsteps of his father and his grandfather, Jim. Kirk Herbstreit was the program’s captain and starting quarterback in 1992, while Jim was a running back and captain in 1960, per Cleveland.com.

Zak joined the program in 2021 as a preferred walk-on.

Over the weekend, Zak took part in a video for Father’s Day. The team posted the video on its social media channels.

In it, he thanked his old man for his support over the years.

Love you Zak!!! So proud of you!! https://t.co/1l1vXjPAMr — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) June 18, 2023

“This journey hasn’t been easy for me, but you have been there every step of the way,” Zak Herbstreit says in the video. “I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you.”

