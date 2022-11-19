Kirk Herbstreit Went Full Cowboy On College GameDay And People Noticed

College GameDay is experiencing its coldest set ever this morning from Bozeman, Montana, and Kirk Herbstreit layered up like John Dutton to counter the conditions.
With temps hovering just a few degrees above 0, Herbstreit and the fellas have been in an absolute grind all morning.
For some reason, ESPN thought it was smart to throw Lee Corso back on the set for the first time in weeks in 0-degree weather, while Herbie is battling frostbite on his toes.
Kirk Herbstreit compared to Yellowstone, Indiana Jones on College GameDay
That’s not the only thing the internet has noticed about our man Kirk Herbstreit, though. Nope. Not even close.
Herbie showed up to today’s Montana-Montana State game looking like Indiana Jones, and folks were QUICK on the trigger.
Some pointed out the obvious, while others got creative in their Kirk Herbstreit comparisons.
What a time to be alive. Kirk Herbstreit thought he was gonna dress like THIS for a Montana-Montana State game and get away with it? I don’t think so. Not in today’s world.
This is why we can’t kill Twitter. It’s a pretty awful place 99% of the time, but it’s the perfect spot when you wanna make fun of people for wearing outrageous outfits.
Any other obvious comparisons people missed? Let us know!