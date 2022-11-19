Kirk Herbstreit Went Full Cowboy On College GameDay And People Noticed

College GameDay is experiencing its coldest set ever this morning from Bozeman, Montana, and Kirk Herbstreit layered up like John Dutton to counter the conditions.

With temps hovering just a few degrees above 0, Herbstreit and the fellas have been in an absolute grind all morning.

For some reason, ESPN thought it was smart to throw Lee Corso back on the set for the first time in weeks in 0-degree weather, while Herbie is battling frostbite on his toes.

Kirk Herbstreit compared to Yellowstone, Indiana Jones on College GameDay

That’s not the only thing the internet has noticed about our man Kirk Herbstreit, though. Nope. Not even close.

Herbie showed up to today’s Montana-Montana State game looking like Indiana Jones, and folks were QUICK on the trigger.

Some pointed out the obvious, while others got creative in their Kirk Herbstreit comparisons.

Kirk Herbstreit looking like every dude from NYC or the Bay Area who moved to a small mountain town during the pandemic and drove up housing prices. My man said “give me the there’s nobody left in this town to wait tables starter pack” pic.twitter.com/uhxfQtmiur — Graham Coffey (@DawgOutWest) November 19, 2022

Kirk Herbstreit after watching one episode of Yellowstone pic.twitter.com/5TVRDBBMDk — Top Tier (@TopTierontop) November 19, 2022

Kirk Herbstreit is ready to crack the case of the missing 4th CFB Playoff team 🕵🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WvZEA0rKOH — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) November 19, 2022

Kirk Herbstreit’s Game Day gear is straight-up “Yellowstone extra” chic. — It's Not Ken (@KennyEarlz) November 19, 2022

Kirk Herbstreit dressed like he’s about to hop in Red Dead Redemption pic.twitter.com/UFmMQyNGwn — dylan (@dylan_and1) November 19, 2022

What a time to be alive. Kirk Herbstreit thought he was gonna dress like THIS for a Montana-Montana State game and get away with it? I don’t think so. Not in today’s world.

This is why we can’t kill Twitter. It’s a pretty awful place 99% of the time, but it’s the perfect spot when you wanna make fun of people for wearing outrageous outfits.

Any other obvious comparisons people missed? Let us know!