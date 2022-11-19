ESPN Announces Major News About Lee Corso

Lee Corso will make his triumphant return to College GameDay today.

The legendary college football personality has missed several weeks of the ESPN event due to unspecified health issues.

Fans have been waiting for some positive news and they got late Friday afternoon.

ESPN announced that Lee Corso would be back on set in Bozeman, Montana for the Montana State vs. Montana game.

He had missed the last three straight GameDays and also a few more earlier in the season.

Welcome back, Coach Corso!❤️



Sweater on & smiling in Friday's ESPN production meeting



Coach is ready for Saturday's @CollegeGameDay in Bozeman, Mont. where he'll make his 67th different headgear pick all-time!



📸 (@joshuagateley / @ESPNImages) pic.twitter.com/0mWwWl1HIa — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) November 18, 2022

Lee Corso has been dealing with health issues all season.

While Corso’s health issues haven’t been publicly disclosed, it’s something that’s held him back pretty much from the start of the season.

Week after week when he’s gone, the cast has updated fans and have often said he’s in high spirits. Seeing as how Corso is 87, any issues with his health are automatically concerning.

You never want to see anyone get sick, and that’s especially true when they’re elderly.

Well, Corso is going to be back and rolling again Saturday in Bozeman. Honestly, it’s hard to think of a better spot for him to return.

Bozeman is going to be absolutely rocking for the MSU/Montana game. As someone who used to live there, I can promise you the crowd will go wild for Lee Corso when he throws on the Bobcats headgear.

Hopefully, Corso is good to go the rest of the way. Nobody wants to see him deal with health issues.