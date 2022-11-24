Kirk Herbstreit Admits Juggling College And NFL Jobs Is Harder Than Anticipated

Kirk Herbstreit very well could be the busiest person in sports media today. While maintaining his college football roles with ESPN, Herbstreit added Thursday Night Football analyst with Amazon to his resumé prior to the start of the NFL season.

All in all, Herbstreit is a co-host on College Gameday, calls ABC’s Saturday night college football game, and does various hits around the ESPN network throughout the week. That’s on top of calling the Thursday Night Football game for Amazon.

Kirk Herbstreit is wearing many hats this football season. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 53-year-old has a full plate, to say the least, and recently admitted that balancing his various analyst roles has been harder than he anticipated it to be.

“I knew when I signed on to do the Thursday Night game, I knew that it was going to be a big challenge, as far as… Because I’m a big prep guy. And so to be able to get on air, it requires a lot of work for me, to watch film, and get ahold of the coaches and the players, and all of that,” Herbstreit told ESPN.

“So I’ve really almost…It sounds stupid, but I’ve tried to stay incredibly grateful and positive. I think when you get tired, it’s easy to complain, it’s easy to say, “Then I have to go to Montana, and then I got to fly all…”It’s so easy to go that path, and I’ve done the opposite. I’ve just been… I’ve tried to stay almost in a Navy Seal mentality. No one cares.”

Herbstreit inked a five-year deal with Amazon and re-upped on a five-year deal with ESPN, so he’s going to continue to be one of the busiest people in all of the media for a half-decade.

It’s safe to say that Herbstreit will be enjoying his time during football’s offseason a bit more this year than in years past.