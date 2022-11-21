Kirk Herbstreit Apparently Has A Personal Foot Rub Assistant At ESPN

I don’t know about you, but it’s been two days now and I still can’t stop thinking about Kirk Herbstreit getting a foot rub during Saturday’s ESPN College GameDay telecast.

Oh yes, it happened and it’s exactly how it sounds.

In case you missed it, Herbie and the fellas were in Montana over the weekend for the Montana-Montana State rivalry, and temps barely hit 5 degrees.

Lee Corso, in his first game back in almost a month, had to sit through three hours of inhumane temperatures, and so did our man Kirk Herbstreit.

Apparently, Herbie was so damn cold he had to make a call to the bullpen during a commercial break!

Kirk! What a big-time move from a big-time analyst. You know you’ve made it when you can solicit foot rubs during the commercial.

Herbstreit is THE voice when it comes to college football, and he needs to be treated like the king he is.

Kirk Herbstreit has set a new bar in the sports announcer game.

I’m not sure we were looking for a new “bar” in the sports broadcaster game, but we have one.

From now on, you’re beneath Kirk Herbstreit until you get a foot rub during a commercial break while wearing a cowboy hat.

And that’s just the way it is.

