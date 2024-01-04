Kirk Cousins Might Be Shaving His Armpits, Lisa Rinna Gets Naked For The New Year, And It Might Be Time To Wash Your Jeans

Videos by OutKick

What do Kirk Cousins and Lisa Rinna have in common? Both are heading into 2024 freshly shaved and topless.

Welcome to Nightcaps – where we shave it all off then show it to the world!

In addition to feeling bald (in certain places) and beautiful, we’ll uncover the reason why Mike Vrabel’s wearing Tiger ears, the price of a Cheez-It hot tub for your home and answer the age-old question of how frequently you should be washing your jeans.

Yeah, apparently they are supposed to be washed.

Who knew?

If that, or a 60-year-old naked Lisa Rinna doesn’t do it for ya, I don’t know what will.

So grab those razors, lather on the shaving cream and let’s get this hairless party started.

Lisa Rinna (Probably) Says ‘Happy Nude Year’

You may know Lisa Rinna from one of those Housewives shows or Melrose Place or because she’s married to actor Harry Hamlin. I know Lisa from her memorable one-episode roll on Entourage where she played Donna Devaney and cozied up next to Johnny Drama in a hot tub.

It’s an all-timer for Entourage fans.

But that’s neither here nor there. The real story is that Rinna spent her new year getting naked…in front of a camera…again.

Lisa Rinna started off the new year by shedding her clothes. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Back in July, Rinna posted a naked photo of herself to celebrate her 60th birthday. Some people celebrate with cakes and candles, others celebrate with nudity. To each their own!

On Tuesday, she repurposed the photo with fireworks covering her nipples and a cartoon cat covering the spot you would guess it would be covering. This was a change from the birthday photo which covered her privates with gold hearts.

Lisa does not lack for creativity.

“HAPPY NEW YEAR! 2024 STARTING IT OFF FRESH,” a seemingly body hair-free Rinna captioned her IG post.

Can’t wait to see what Lisa has in store for when the ball drops in 2025.

Kirk Cousins Doesn’t Have Armpit Hair: Is That A QB Thing?

From one hairless celebrity body to the next we go. And that means you, Kirk Cousins. If you missed it, a couple days before Lisa Rinna was baring it all for her 3.7 million Instagram followers, Cousins was shirtless, leading the Vikings’ crowd in their customary Skol chant just prior to kickoff.

Shirtless Kirk Cousins getting the crowd FIRED UP! #Skol pic.twitter.com/leutZCG8nY — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 1, 2024 Kirk Cousins showed off his bare armpits before the Packers – Vikings game.

Though most would notice one of two things: Cousins’ awesome gold chain or the fact that he appears to be skipping meals, the OutKick staff caught something else.

Like an Olympic swimmer or WWE superstar, Cousins is hairless under his arms.

Consider me puzzled. What’s the reason for a 35-year-old man’s underarms to resemble the head of Scott Van Pelt? Is there an advantage to doing so at the quarterback position? Are aerodynamics at play? Is it common place amongst QBs?

Lucky for you, I put on my Big J journalism hat and got to the bottom of these pits. First, I reached out to Cousins’ PR team. As you might expect, I haven’t heard back…The guy’s currently on IR, would it pain his peeps to shoot back a standard “no comment?” What else do they have to do?

I don’t know. Maybe they’re saving this information for Netflix’s Quarterback season 2.

To most, this is just Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. To OutKick, this is man with no armpit hair. (Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Next, I reached out to Donovan McNabb. The retired signal caller is one half of OutKick’s The Five Spot With Donovan McNabb podcast. Being an OutKick teammate, you’d think McNabb would help me out.

Nope.

The other half of the podcast is our own Armando Salguero. I love Armando, but I hope to never discuss armpit hair with him. I’m sure the feeling is mutual.

Needing answers, I turned to former Louisiana Tech quarterback Matt Kubik. Since taking snaps for the Bulldogs, Matt has coached at the D1 level for more than a decade. He was most recently the offensive coordinator at the University of Louisiana at Monroe. In other words, he knows about QBs, and presumably, armpits.

Matt Kubik could sling it for Louisiana Tech with or without armpit hair. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Matt and I played high school football together. We connected on one pass – literally one. The result was a gain of roughly 20 yards (it was probably 12, maybe 9) and a fumble. The fumble was caused by Marlin Jackson.

*legend has it the route run was Wes Welker-like and the fumble-causing hit would’ve killed anyone else*

Jackson, a first-round NFL draft pick, went on to win a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts after a standout career at Michigan. Kubik started at the most important position for a Division 1 team and has since coached numerous NFL players. I ended up writing about 60-year-old naked Lisa Rinna while wearing pajama pants and flip flops.

Life comes at you fast.

Neither Kirk Cousins Nor Donovan McNabb Chimed In

Anyways, I asked Matt if shaved pits is the way to go for QBs and he wasted little time chiming in: