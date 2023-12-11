Kirk Cousins Proudly Shows Off His Kohl’s-Inspired Attire Ahead Of ‘ManningCast’ Appearance

Kirk Cousins wanted to let Peyton Manning know he’s bringing all of his dad swag to the ManningCast.

Before heading on air with Peyton and his brother Eli for Monday Night Football’s doubleheader, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback has to choose an appropriate outfit. Most NFL stars possess a modern, refined sense of fashion. Furthermore, they often reflect the personality of the one wearing the clothes.

Cousins is known for acting like a dorky dad. So naturally, his fashion taste follows that trend.

He posted a video asking for Peyton’s advice on his outfit. After each clothing combination, the quarterback used his signature “You like that?” catchphrase to ask for Peyton’s opinion. He added that he “Had a bunch of Kohl’s cash burning a hole in my pocket,” which prompted him to purchase his last outfit.

Kirk Cousins Isn’t Afraid To Show Off His Dad Personality

While some guys might get their clothes from Kohl’s, few guys confidently flex that fact on social media. But Cousins is not like most guys.

He is the living embodiment of what it looks like to be a dad. Whether it’s his fashion taste, how he refuses to swear, or his terrible attempts to hit the Griddy, the whole NFL knows that Cousins embraces his dad-like personality like a champ.

While some people might find the quarterback’s personality to be awkward, his Vikings teammates don’t. In fact, when Cousins tore his Achilles earlier this season, Minnesota got custom-made t-shirts that showed support for their quarterback.

Vikings Players Rock Kirk Cousins Shirts Prior To Game Against Falcons

Cousins is the NFL’s most likable dad and he’s not afraid to show it. The ManningCast might not be ready for the all his dad swag.

