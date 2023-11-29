Montez Sweat Doesn’t Stink, Ryan Day Does, WWE Saliva For Sale & Howard Stern The (Almost) Movie Star

Videos by OutKick

It’s way too cold in Ohio. We hit 19 on Tuesday morning and followed that up with a blustery Peyton Manning today. That means 18 degrees for those of you that aren’t living in the past (like me) and remembering Manning’s NFL digits. That’s right, snow flurries are now as frequent as Michigan wins over Ryan Day. And I don’t like either one. I’d much prefer some heat so I can Montez Sweat through the heartbreak of Ryan Day ruining a third consecutive Thanksgiving weekend.

Yes, I said Montez Sweat – he of the Chicago Bears – for a reason. That dude’s doing something Day could never. Something I’m not sure anyone’s done. We’ll get Sweat-y in a minute. But before we do that, we’ll visit the intersecting worlds of MMA and the WWE where a cauliflower ear is exploding and a licked piece of paper sold for more than a round trip plane ticket.

See, this is why we drink and don’t eat during Nightcaps!

We’re also going to make an Ohio State team (if you can call a band a team) respectable, in a way Ryan Day could only dream of.

– Can you tell I’m not a Day fan yet? –

And since we’re drinking (it’s not just me, right?) we’ll save some ice for Maxx Crosby’s knee and pour one out for Howard Stern’s lost movie role. Can’t that guy ever catch a break?

No, he can’t catch anything these days because he’s wearing a mask and not leaving his house. But I digress.

Where were we? Oh yeah, we’re attempting to thaw out with the help of an overly active Chicago Bears defender.

Let’s do this thing.

Montez Sweat May Have Had An NFL First On MNF

If you turned off Monday night’s thriller of a game between the Bears and Vikings (12-10 Chicago), I certainly can’t blame you. But if you stuck around (were you being tortured?), there’s a chance you saw history and didn’t know it.

A historically bad performance by Josh Dobbs (4 ints)? Nope, but almost.

It was the Bears’ trade deadline acquisition, Montez Sweat, doing something oddly unique that I’m guessing hasn’t previously been done – with the help of the above-mentioned Dobbs.

Sweat sacked Dobbs in the first half. No big deal, right? Until you consider that Sweat also sacked Dobbs earlier this year when Sweat was with the Commanders and Dobbs, the Cardinals. Could that have been the first time in NFL history that a player sacked the same person in two different games of the same season while each were playing for different teams during the initial sack?

Montez Sweat and Joshua Dobbs might have made history on Monday night. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images).

Weird. I know.

And I’m sure there’s some stat nerd out there that can debunk or verify if this was a first.

Even if it wasn’t, this has to be an extreme rarity.

Regardless, thanks to Sweat (and Dobbs, unwillingly) for making at least one aspect of MNF entertaining.

Want To See An Ear Explode?

No easy way to transition from sacks to ears (there’s an anatomy joke in there somewhere), but here we are. And I’m guessing you probably don’t want to see an ear explode, but I can almost promise you’re a little curious.

That’s why you’re here in Nightcaps. There’s no box scores or hot takes here, just good old fashion fun. Which brings us to an MMA fighter, Vinicius Cruz, who spent the weekend in Russia having his cauliflower ear burst.

How’s that for a vacation?

Cruz took an elbow from Edil Esengulov in the 4th round of an ACA welterweight bout and almost immediately witnessed his cauliflower ear explode.

Finish dinner, then watch for yourself in the video below:

EXPLODING EAR WARNING



Edil Esengulov bursts the cauliflower ear of Vinicius Cruz forcing the doctor to call a stop the fight in R4. Esengulov will advance in the ACA welterweight grand prix. #ACA166 pic.twitter.com/aEtisO4524 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 24, 2023

Cruz wanted to continue fighting but a ringside doctor declared him unable to finish. This made Tyson’s nibble of Holyfield’s ear look subtle. I wouldn’t continue fighting if I had a hangnail, let alone an ear that was spewing blood all over the canvas.

That’s why I’m here, fighting the good fight, in sweatpants, behind a keyboard and a monitor and Cruz is spending his weekends in Russia.

To each their own!

Who’s Hungry For A Paper Filled With WWE Saliva?

Since I’m all but certain you’re hungry for more after seeing Cruz’s misfortune, let’s snack on some WWE saliva, shall we?

Last weekend, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley autographed then licked an index card. The slimy index card was then put up for auction ahead of the 2023 Survivor Series Premium Live Event. What does an index card filled with the signature and saliva of a WWE Women’s World Champ go for?

I’m glad you asked.

$580.

That’s one pricey – and disgusting – piece of paper.

Rhea confirmed the lick in a reply on X, saying “I know my fans…You’re welcome.”

Ripley, by the way, has more than 3 million Instagram followers and another 970k on X. And at least one admirer willing to pay big bucks for a lick.

I don’t pretend to be up to date on the current happenings from within the WWE, but I do know that back in my day, the only WWE saliva we’d be shelling out money for was a half-eaten Slim Jim that Macho Man couldn’t quite finish.