Kirk Cousins Gives Restrained Response To Trade Possibility

There are plenty of Kirk Cousins critics out there but the Vikings QB isn’t feeling pressured.

In his final contract year with Minnesota, the buzz around Captain Kirk centers on possible trade destinations, should the Vikings decline to re-sign the 35-year-old this offseason.

Reporters asked Cousins about the potential for a trade based on whether he’d waive his no-trade contract clause. When asked about the clause, Cousins gave a restrained response and said he’s blocking out the buzz.

“You know, I am just very focused on the Bears and going 1-0 this week,” Cousins shared with the media on Wednesday. “And anything else is not worth my time or energy or attention.”

#Vikings QB Kirk Cousins when asked if he would waive his no-trade clause before the trade deadline 😳 #skol pic.twitter.com/rSaAHxYOm5 — Vikings Nation (@vikingsnationmn) October 11, 2023

Through five games, Cousins has 13 touchdowns, four interceptions and 1,498 passing yards. Cousins is 47-37-1 as the starter in Minnesota, but the concern with Kirk often lies in his lack of playoff success.

The 1-4 Vikings find themselves in a vulnerable position moving forward this season, and will likely face questions about whether to stick with Cousins during the offseason. Star wideout Justin Jefferson heads to IR for the next four weeks, leaving Cousins and the offense stuck with a WR1-sized void.

In a draft with top QB talent such as Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, the sweepstakes to land the coveted play-callers looms over teams with murky QB situations. Add the Vikings to that pile.

Is the ship sailing on Kirk Cousins as QB1 in Minnesota?

Are the Vikings equipped to move on from Kirk Cousins?

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JANUARY 15: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff game against the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)