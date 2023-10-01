Kirk Cousins Threw A 99-Yard Touchdown Pass … To The Carolina Panthers … On Vikings First Drive

Videos by OutKick

Captain Kirk Cousins makes it really hard to defend him sometimes. I’m one of the biggest defenders of his on the planet. I bet him to win NFL MVP for crying out loud. But on the Minnesota Vikings first drive of the day against the Carolina Panthers, Cousins made a horrendous mistake.

Two plays earlier, the Vikings appeared to take the lead. Cousins hit his favorite target, Justin Jefferson, for an apparent two-yard touchdown. However, referees flagged Minnesota’s offensive line for a holding penalty.

That moved the ball back to the 12-yard line. Following an Alexander Mattison run, the Vikings faced third-and-goal from the 5-yard line.

Cousins dropped back to pass and telegraphed the play the entire way. KJ Osborn ran a route right to the pylon and the Carolina Panthers defense read it perfectly. Sam Franklin jumped the route, snagged the ball and took it to the house.

Sam Franklin Jr. of the Carolina Panthers intercepts Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings and returns it for a 99-yard touchdown during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Cousins tried futilely to make a tackle, but ended up getting hit with a big block. It initially appeared as though the Panthers recorded a 100-yard touchdown, but the play officially goes down as a 99-yard score.

99-YARDS!



No stopping Sam 😤 pic.twitter.com/3SzM0NRIvj — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 1, 2023

Sam read this all the way through 😤 pic.twitter.com/wddEPvmVj0 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 1, 2023

According to the Panthers social media team, that’s the longest interception return in franchise history.

On the other side, the Vikings are 0-3 and that’s not how to start a game against another 0-3 team. Turnovers are killing Minnesota this season, who lost seven fumbles in their first three games. Plus, that’s Cousins third interception, giving them 10 giveaway in 3.25 games.

They’re worst in the NFL with a -8 turnover differential.

Not good.