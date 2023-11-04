Kirby Smart Hilariously Roasts Dabo Swinney’s Argument With Fan

Videos by OutKick

Kirby Smart couldn’t pass up the opportunity to poke a little fun at Dabo Swinney’s argument with a fan.

The Clemson coach went on a fiery rant when a man identified as “Tyler from Spartanburg” called into his radio show, and demanded to know why Swinney was making so much money with a 4-4 record.

The two-time national champion went off the rails in response, and let Tyler have it like he was launching artillery in a war zone.

You can listen to the awesome rant below if you haven’t already heard it.

Dabo Swinney gets fired up on his radio call-in show after obnoxious caller asks how he has a $10.5 million salary, calls him arrogant, insults his coaching hires, and compares him to former Clemson HC Tommy Bowden. pic.twitter.com/pfu164e49l — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) October 31, 2023

Kirby Smart pokes fun at Tyler from Spartanburg and Dabo Swinney going at it.

The Georgia head coach apparently has a solid sense of humor. He said before taking questions from fans that he hopes to avoid the situation Swinney found himself in.

“I hope we got a great crowd, and a lot of great questions…ready for, and hoping we get to enjoy some of those. And, I’m hoping we don’t have any questions from Tyler in Spartanburg. I’m trying to avoid that,” the Bulldogs head coach joked.

You can listen to the clip courtesy of 247Sports' Benjamin Wolk below.

Kirby Smart is a standup comedian#TylerinSpartanburg pic.twitter.com/lbJWqZWReC — Benjamin Wolk (@benjaminwolk) November 3, 2023

Smart cracks joke about Dabo Swinney arguing with fan.

Stuff like this is a great reminder of why college football is by far and away the most fun sport in America, in my very humble opinion.

Coaches make themselves available to fans, and it sometimes goes south. In Swinney’s case, it went VERY south when Tyler from Spartanburg started laying into him, and the Clemson coach responded by lighting him up like a Christmas tree. It was one of the best rants of the year. You can tell Swinney isn’t handling the team being 4-4 very well. His frustrations are obvious.

Enter Kirby Smart. He hops into the fray with a joke at Swinney’s expense, and says he wants no beef with Tyler from Spartanburg. Inject this kind of humor and drama right into my veins.

Kirby Smart jokes about Dabo Swinney arguing with Tyler from Spartanburg. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Props to Kirby Smart for reminding people it’s okay to laugh, and shoutout to Tyler from Spartanburg for giving us such a great content cycle. He’s keeping food on the table for everyone in the college football world.