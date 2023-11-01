Radio Caller Torched By Dabo Swinney Also Lit Up By Girlfriend In Text Exchange

Videos by OutKick

Tyler from Spartanburg has had a rough couple days after arguing with Dabo Swinney.

Tyler went mega-viral when he decided to call into the Clemson coach’s radio show, and ask why he deserves to make so much money if the team is 4-4 through eight games.

The two-time national champion cut loose in epic fashion, and went scorched Earth on Tyler from Spartanburg.

You can listen to the full exchange below. It’s without question one of the most incredible moments of the season.

Dabo Swinney gets fired up on his radio call-in show after obnoxious caller asks how he has a $10.5 million salary, calls him arrogant, insults his coaching hires, and compares him to former Clemson HC Tommy Bowden. pic.twitter.com/pfu164e49l — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) October 31, 2023

Tyler from Spartanburg chewed out by girlfriend over Dabo Swinney exchange.

Waiting for him after his fiery exchange with the Clemson head coach? A text from a girlfriend who wasn’t happy. We all know nothing can ruin your day quicker than an upset significant other.

“I hate to sound like a scolding parent, but I hope this is a lesson about thinking things through before doing them. The fact that the Internet thinks you’re a child is not the best look. Not meaning to be harsh. You’ve always been respectful to adults,” the message read, Tyler revealed to Tiger Illustrated.

Apparently, the public backlash and message from his girlfriend has convinced Tyler that he’d do it differently if he had to do it again.

“My girlfriend has been all over me for this today. But I agree with her. Tact is not one of my strong suits, especially when I’m upset. But as I listened to Dabo last night and sat through his spiel about how we’d be 8-0 without the turnovers and ‘if, if, if,’ it upset me. I want to be clear: I’m not blaming Dabo at all for the way I handled it. I’m just explaining what happened. If I had to do it over again, I’d have been way more respectful,” Tyler, whose last name isn’t known, told Tiger Illustrated.

Have to be honest with the OutKick readers, I don’t love Tyler from Spartanburg walking things back saying he’ll do things differently if there’s a second round.

He fired an opening salvo at the Clemson head coach, and got obliterated by Swinney’s return fire. If you’re going to talk a big game, then you damn sure better stick with it. There’s nothing more embarrassing than cowering once rounds start flying in both directions.

Tyler from Spartanburg appears to backtrack after viral exchange with Dabo Swinney. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

As for his angry girlfriend, that’s something he’ll have to figure out on his own, but it certainly seems Tyler from Spartanburg is taking incoming fire from all directions. Don’t walk onto the battlefield of college football if you aren’t ready to swing your sword. It certainly seems Tyler from Spartanburg does NOT have that dog in him. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.