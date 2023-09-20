Kirby Smart Planned On Tearing Into Georgia Players During Halftime Of South Carolina Game, But Team’s Sports Psychologist Courageously Convinced Him Not To

Videos by OutKick

The Georgia Bulldogs trailed rival South Carolina 14-3 at halftime during their Week 3 matchup. Most would have assumed that head coach Kirby Smart was going to rip into his team after being embarrassed on its home field for 30 minutes, but as video evidence shows, he took a surprisingly calm approach inside the locker room.

Instead of screaming at the top of his lungs with a tirade littered with f-bombs to get the attention of his players, he didn’t yell at all. Smart decided to instill self-belief within his players by laying out a simple plan of living and playing one moment at a time.

One more moment, one more moment, one more moment. That was the gist of Smart’s calm, yet passionate message to his players.

Kirby Smart at halftime of South Carolina: “We’re gonna get about 6 possessions on offense. We’re gonna score on 4 of ‘em. They may score once more, but that’s it.” Georgia had 7 second half possessions, scored on 3 of them & missed a FG on another. South Carolina didn’t score. pic.twitter.com/Vxr5PWW409 — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) September 20, 2023

While Smart’s calm approach with his team at halftime worked with the Bulldogs out-scoring South Carolina 21-0 in the second half, it wasn’t the coach’s original plan.

According to Georgia running back Jacob Hardie, Smart told him that he had every intention to tear into him and his teammate, but was stopped by a team sports psychologist outside the locker room who convinced him not to.

“Oh, I was about to tear y’all up, but right before I walked in, a sports psychologist for us walked up to me and said ‘Don’t get on them, y’all got this, just go play-by-play,” Hardie told The Players Lounge of Smart.

Not only are props due for the sports psych sharing their opinion with Smart, but they showed some serious courage by simply stepping in front of the coach as he was likely foaming at the mouth heading towards the locker room.

It’s safe to say Smart won’t take the same calm approach if Georgia is struggling at halftime with UAB this weekend, but hey, this time the easy-going speech worked.