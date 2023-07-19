Kirby Smart Has Three Words For Critics Of Georgia’s Soft Schedule

Videos by OutKick

Georgia coach Kirby Smart wants critics of his team’s schedule to play it.

The Bulldogs are coming off back-to-back national titles, and will open the 2023 season right near the top of the rankings. It’s very likely Georgia could even open as the preseason number one team.

There’s also a great chance Kirby Smart’s team will, once again, cruise through the regular season due to the weak nature of the schedule.

His squad plays UT Martin, Ball State, South Carolina, UAB, Auburn, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Florida, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Georgia Tech. It’s hard to envision a situation where Georgia isn’t favored in every game this season.

Kirby Smart responds to critics of Georgia’s easy schedule. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Kirby Smart responds to critics of Georgia’s schedule.

That schedule is one just about any major team in the country would love to have. Other that games against Ole Miss and Tennessee, there might be 10 legit blowouts on Georgia’s slate.

What does Kirby Smart think about people who don’t like it? He told critics to “come play it” during SEC Media Days.

That’s something many coaches would probably love to do, Kirby.

Georgia’s Kirby Smart asked about the perception the Bulldogs have a cupcake schedule this year: “Come play it.” — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 18, 2023

Is this a hardo comment from Kirby Smart?

There’s nothing better than the weeks leading up to the season. Coaches are required to do media appearances and it always leads to some fun soundbites.

Kirby Smart is certainly not an exception to that rule. “Come play it.” Come play what, Kirby? Come play a non-conference slate that features UT Martin, Ball State, UAB and Georgia Tech?

What P5 team in America gladly wouldn’t take that deal? Or, I suppose he means come play South Carolina, Auburn, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Florida, Missouri, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

Kirby Smart tells critics of Georgia’s schedule to “come play it.” (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Certainly not the easiest conference games in the history of the P5, but let’s get real. Nobody is sweating that SEC conference slate. Nobody.

The reality of the situation is the SEC East is very weak compared to the SEC West or the Big Ten East. Georgia has benefited from being in an easier division, and it helped the program win back-to-back to national titles.

Will Georgia go undefeated in 2023? (Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

So, yeah, I don’t think you’d have to twist anyone’s arm to “come play” the lineup the Bulldogs have in front of them.