Kirby Smart’s electric pregame speech that went viral during the College Football Playoff National Championship was not from Monday’s game. The one before Georgia’s beatdown of TCU might have been even more electrifying!

Earlier this week, not long after the Bulldogs got up 38-7 at halftime during their second-straight national title win, a speech started to make its way around the internet. It was very clearly the 47-year-old head coach, and it would inspire even the most timid person to immediately run through the nearest wall.

The 62-second, expletive-laced speech was a shot of adrenaline straight to the dome and it was talked about all over the radio, and the television on Tuesday morning.

However, despite how it was presented online, it was not the speech that Smart gave to his players before the larges blowout in bowl game history. He spoke with Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley of NBA on TNT, two of the finest in the industry, and set the record straight.

This is standard for Kirby Smart.

As the clip played with Smart on the line, all he could do was crack a big smirk. And in response, Barkley said that he would not have quit football if his coach had given that speech.

That is when Smart chimed in and made it clear that it was not before the TCU game. He doesn’t know when the speech was from exactly, because of all speeches are equally as impassioned.

His players, though, couldn’t help but laugh. They said that we, the people, haven’t even heard Smart’s best speech!

"I wanna clear the record. That was NOT before the TCU game."



The truth behind Kirby Smart's pregame speech 👀 pic.twitter.com/1Cp8ARn5Rs — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 14, 2023

If the leaked locker room audio was not from the CFP National Championship, imagine what that speech did sound like. Smart had to have said something even more exhilarating to get his guys ready to hang 65 on the nation’s second-ranked team. Goodness!