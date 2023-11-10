Why You Can’t Fault Kirby Smart For Fabricating The ‘Everybody Has Doubted Us’ Story Ahead Of Georgia’s Showdown With Ole Miss

Videos by OutKick

Kirby Smart has coached the Georgia Bulldogs to 26 straight wins. During the historic run, the Bulldogs have beaten nine Top 25 teams and won two national championships. Nobody with a lick of common sense is doubting Georgia in any way at this point, but Smart is going with that schtick ahead of the Dawgs’ massive matchup against Ole Miss on Saturday.

Smart joined ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ on Friday afternoon and made the statement that “everybody has doubted us and given us motivation.”

“Everybody has doubted us and given us motivation all year.. The CFP rankings haven’t come across my desk and I don’t care.. I really don’t think our team cares and we gotta go out and do it on the field” @KirbySmartUGA #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/sJQNbOsgsp — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 10, 2023

Nobody, not even Georgia fans, actually believes Smart when he says that everyone in college football has doubted this Bulldogs team. It’s the same game last year’s Georgia team played throughout the season, even if zero doubt was cast or bulletin board material was thrown its way.

There is no denying that plenty of talking heads in the world of college football have claimed Georgia isn’t as dominant this year as it has been in years past, but that doesn’t exactly mean people are ‘doubting’ the Bulldogs.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, who shared a sideline with Smart during his time at Alabama, certainly hasn’t doubted Georgia ahead of the Rebels’ trip to Georgia.

While it’s perfectly fine to roll your eyes every single time Smart and the Bulldogs claim that people are doubting them, it’s important to remember the big-picture situation.

Georgia has not lost a football game in more than 700 days. The program’s last loss came on December 4, 2021 at the hands of Alabama in the SEC Championship game. In other words, it’s understandable for this Georgia team to get a bit complacent, dare I say even bored, of dominating the sport.

For as great a coach and motivator Smart is, he’s still a human coaching a group of 18-to-22-year-olds and has to find any way possible to get his players ready, and that includes making up this narrative that the Bulldogs have all of these doubters when they very simply don’t.

It is interesting that Smart went this route publicly ahead of what is undoubtedly Georgia’s biggest game since it won its second straight national title a season ago. If the Bulldogs need added material to get the juices going ahead of a home night game against a Top 10 Ole Miss team, then Saturday could turn out to be quite a wild day.

