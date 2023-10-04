Kirby Smart Makes Comically Dumb Comment About Ranking SEC Teams

Videos by OutKick

Kirby Smart seems to think every single program in the SEC is great.

The Georgia Bulldogs and Smart are currently sitting at 5-0 and are coming off a tough 27-20 win over Auburn. The Bulldogs face four more currently ranked opponents the rest of the slate. If it was up to Smart, every single SEC conference game would be against a ranked team.

He thinks all 14 teams in the SEC are worthy of being in the top 25. He wants 56% of the rankings dedicated to just one conference.

“I personally think every SEC team should be ranked. I can guarantee you there are some teams that don’t want to play them that are ranked. I mean, I don’t — I literally have no idea what you’re referencing because every team we play in the SEC is good enough to beat us and whether they’re ranked or not, I could care less,” the Georgia head coach said a press conference this week when talking about rankings, according to On3.com.

Kirby Smart thinks every single SEC team should be ranked. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Kirby Smart thinks every SEC team should be ranked.

The SEC currently has four teams under .500 with Mississippi State, Arkansas, Vanderbilt and South Carolina all sitting at 2-3.

What teams should sub-.500 Southeastern Conference programs be ranked above? It’s truly an unhinged opinion that makes no sense.

Does anyone really believe Mississippi State and Vanderbilt are capable of beating any SEC team on any given week?

Mississippi State just lost by 23 to Alabama, lost to LSU by 27 earlier in the year and Vanderbilt is traditionally one of the worst programs in America.

Should every single SEC team be ranked? (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

There are currently seven ranked SEC teams, but only one in the top 10. That would be Georgia at number one. Only Alabama at 11 and Ole Miss at 16 crack the top 20.

The SEC has three teams in the top 20, but Kirby Smart thinks all 14 programs should be ranked. Make it make sense.

The SEC currently only has three teams in the top 20. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Let us know in the comments if you think every program in the Southeastern Conference should be ranked. Something tells me most of you will agree it’s a crazy stance.